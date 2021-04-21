By Global Research News

Comply or Die: The Only Truly Compliant Person in a Police State Is a Dead One

By John W. Whitehead and Nisha Whitehead, April 21 2021

These warrior cops may get paid by the citizenry, but they don’t work for us and they certainly aren’t operating within the limits of the U.S. Constitution.

Pregnant Women Should Not Get a COVID Vaccine

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, April 21 2021

By injecting pregnant women with novel COVID-19 mRNA gene technologies, the medical establishment has thrown away one of the most fundamental safety edicts of medicine, which is that you do not experiment on pregnant women.

European Drug Regulator Slaps Safety Warning on J&J Jab Due to Blood-Clot Links

By Zero Hedge, April 21 2021

While Europe grapples with its own vaccine safety scandal, the EMA, the same EU pharma regulator that has insisted that the AstraZeneca-Oxford jab’s benefits far outweigh its risk, has just poured cold water on J&J’s vaccine.

Clinical Trial Confirms Breakthrough Treatment for COVID-19

By Business Wire, April 21 2021

Patients with a self-administered nasal spray application found to have reduced SARS-CoV-2 log viral load by more than 95% in infected participants within 24 hours of treatment, and by more than 99% in 72 hours.

Chinese President Highlights the “World Wants Justice” and “Not Hegemony”

By Paul Antonopoulos, April 20 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in speaking on Tuesday at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, declared that “the world wants justice, not hegemony,” in what was an indirect, but obviously scathing message towards Washington.

The Lockdown Paradigm Is Collapsing

By Jeffrey A. Tucker, April 21 2021

It’s taken much longer than it should have but at last it seems to be happening: the lockdown paradigm is collapsing. The signs are all around us.

Ukraine Crises Trace Back to Ongoing NATO Enlargement

By Shane Quinn, April 21 2021

Due to its location on the map between Russia and the EU-NATO states, the Ukraine or Ukraine has significant strategic importance as tensions there rise once more.

“Reimagining” Mice and Men. “Synthetic Embryos”

By Dr. Marilyn M. Singleton, April 21 2021

For 100 years scientists have dreamed of creating and developing life outside of a womb. In March 2021 that dream came true. Scientists grew naturally conceived mouse embryos in tiny beakers for six days—the equivalent of the full first trimester of gestation.

Russia Threatens Ukraine? Biden Has Transformed Russia’s Border with Ukraine into A Dangerous Hot Spot

By Stephen Lendman, April 21 2021

Throughout its 30 year history, the Russian Federation never attacked or threatened another country. In sharp contrast to US-dominated NATO, Moscow prioritizes peace, stability, cooperative relations with other nations and compliance with international law.

US Order Against Russia: Italy at Attention

By Manlio Dinucci, April 21 2021

The Order not only decrees expulsions of diplomats and economic sanctions, as reported by the media. “If Russia continues or intensifies its destabilizing international actions”, the Order established, “the United States will impose such costs as to cause a strategic impact on Russia”.

