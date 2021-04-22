By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel

After my wife carefully read Prof. Chossudovsky‘s startling article “Big Pharma Conglomerate with a Criminal Record: Pfizer ‘Takes Over’ EU Vaccine Market” in “Global Research” (1), she said,

“So we citizens are paying for the poison Big Pharma wants to inject us with.”

Indeed, because of the relentless fear campaign of an unscrupulous “elite”, out of negligent ignorance or out of an incomprehensible good faith towards Big Pharma, we EU citizens are allowing this pharmaceutical conglomerate to inject us with a killer “vaccine”. This is similar to the ancient drink of poisonous “spotted hemlock” used in executions and voluntary suicides in Athens in the 5th and 4th centuries BC.

Reliable partner? The Pfizer criminal record

According to Prof. Chossudovsky’s thorough research, the European Commission is currently negotiating a contract with the pharmaceutical conglomerate Pfizer for the production of 1.8 billion mRNA vaccine doses – the largest vaccine project in world history. With this, every single person in the European Union is to be vaccinated four times within two years (2021 to 2021).Big Pharma Conglomerate with a Criminal Record: Pfizer “Takes Over” the EU Vaccine Market. 1.8 Billion Doses

But Pfizer’s mRNA – as well as those of its competitors including Astrazeneca, Moderna and J & J – are illegal drugs. That is, they are classified as “unapproved” and “experimental products” in the US. So it is blatantly illegal to market an “unapproved product”. In addition, the “vaccine” project is flushing $41 billion into Big Pharma’s coffers and there will be no return to the “New Normal” after the “vaccination”.

Regarding the “reliability” of the EU partner Pfizer (von der Leyen), Chossudovsky recalls a “Pandora’s box” that the EU does not want to open:

“The largest vaccine project of an ‘unapproved drug’ is to be carried out by a Big Pharma company long known for bribing doctors and health authorities.”

Pfizer, he said, was a “habitual offender” with a criminal record in the US and was indicted by the US Department of Justice in 2009 for “deceptive marketing”. Pfizer pleaded guilty and agreed to a $2.3 billion settlement. Also to be recalled are the many deaths and injuries caused by the “experimental vaccine” mRNA.

Sufficiently documented: The vaccine is not required. There is no pandemic!

“Why,” Chossudovsky concludes, “should the EU Commission buy 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer’s mRNA ‘vaccine’, which is known from the outset to have caused deaths and injuries, including autoimmune reactions, blood clotting abnormalities, stroke or internal bleeding?” Next, Chossudovsky demands:

“Say NO to a killer virus! The EU-sponsored Pfizer “vaccine” must be the subject of a coordinated grassroots movement in all 27 member states of the European Union, as well as worldwide. The scientific evidence sufficiently confirms that a Covid 19 vaccine is NOT needed.”

