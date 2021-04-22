By Harriet Alexander

Global Research, April 22, 2021Daily Mail Online 12 April 2021

Pentagon scientists working inside a secretive unit set up at the height of the Cold War have created a microchip to be inserted under the skin, which will detect COVID-19 infection, and a revolutionary filter that can remove the virus from the blood when attached to a dialysis machine.

The team at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have been working for years on preventing and ending pandemics.

They assess the issues and come up with ingenious solutions, which at times appear more from a science fiction novel than a working laboratory.

One of their recent inventions, they told 60 Minutes on Sunday night, was a microchip which detects COVID infection in an individual before it can become an outbreak.

The microchip is sure to spark worries among some about a government agency implanting a microchip in a citizen.

Officials who spoke to the 60 Minutes team said the Pentagon isn’t looking to track your every move.

A more detailed explanation was not given.

Retired Colonel Matt Hepburn, an army infectious disease physician leading DARPA’s response to the pandemic, showed the 60 Minutes team a tissue-like gel, engineered to continuously test your blood.

‘You put it underneath your skin and what that tells you is that there are chemical reactions going on inside the body, and that signal means you are going to have symptoms tomorrow,’ he explained.

To read the complete article on the Daily Mail click here

Our thanks to the Daily Mail for bringing this article to our attention

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from CBSVideo: DARPA Is Working on COVID Vaccine, Implantable Microchip to Detect Virus

Related Articles

14 April 2021

16 April 2021

7 April 2021The original source of this article is Daily Mail OnlineCopyright © Harriet Alexander, Daily Mail Online, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/pentagon-scientists-reveal-microchip-senses-covid-19-body-before-show-symptoms-filter-extracts-virus-blood/5742913