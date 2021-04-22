By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, April 22, 2021

Vaccine Passports: One Passport to Rule Them All

By Makia Freeman, April 22 2021

The purpose of vaccine passports is clear, despite whatever flimsy and mealy-mouthed excuses given to justify them: to restrict the movement of the unvaccinated, or in plainer terms, to restrict the movement of those who have seen through the agenda.

Still Believe Digital Vaccine Passports Are Something Made Up by Conspiracy Theorists?

By Robert Wheeler, April 22 2021

While the EU debates what sort of technology to use and what parameters will be included, various European countries are taking matters into their own hands, choosing instead to create their own versions of a vaccine passport, all varying between each country.

Fellow Citizens, Do You Want to Finance a Killer “Vaccine” and be “Inoculated” with It? Pass Me the Cup of Hemlock!

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, April 22 2021

Because of the relentless fear campaign of an unscrupulous “elite”, out of negligent ignorance or out of an incomprehensible good faith towards Big Pharma, we EU citizens are allowing this pharmaceutical conglomerate to inject us with a killer “vaccine”.

Yale Public Health Professor Suggests 60% of New COVID-19 Patients Have Received Vaccine

By Dorothy Cummings McLean, April 22 2021

An American Professor of Epidemiology at Yale University revealed that the majority of people now coming down with COVID-19 have been vaccinated against the virus.

Fake News Reports. is Russia Preparing to Invade Ukraine? Zelensky Ready for War?

By Stephen Lendman, April 22 2021

When major media operate exclusively as press agents for wealth, power, and privilege, fourth estate credibility no longer exists. Nothing they report can be taken at face value. They’re waging all-out war of words on Russia.

Zelensky’s Failure to Secure Support in Paris Demonstrates Ukraine’s Isolation from Europe

By Paul Antonopoulos, April 22 2021

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returned to his country after a failed tour of Paris that did not secure the full support of Europe. Neither the French head of state, Emmanuel Macron, nor the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, promised Zelensky military support following their meeting on Friday.

Guilty on All Charges: Chauvin, Cops and the Racist System

By Abayomi Azikiwe, April 22 2021

These proceedings are rare within the context of the United States legal system. More often than not, law-enforcement personnel are routinely absolved of culpability when their interactions with civilians result in serious injury and death.

Afghanistan: US Exit Is with Caveats

By M. K. Bhadrakumar, April 22 2021

The United States and NATO are yet to begin the withdrawal of their forces from Afghanistan but the eyes are cast over the horizon at what lies after the ‘forever war’ formally ends.

Worried About the Autonomous Weapons of the Future? Look at What’s Already Gone Wrong

By Dr. Ingvild Bode and Dr. Tom Watts, April 22 2021

A close look at the history of one common type of weapons package, the air defense systems that militaries employ to defend against missiles and other airborne threats, illuminates how highly automated weaponry is actually a risk the world already faces.

Agriculture’s Greatest Myth

By Dr. Jonathan Latham, April 22 2021

For policymakers, the big obstacle to global promotion and restoration of small-scale farming (leaving aside the lobbying power of agribusiness) is allegedly that, “it can’t feed the world”.

