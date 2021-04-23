By Stephen Lendman

Russian forces near Ukraine’s border have been engaging in regularly scheduled military exercises. They’re also protecting Russian territory from possible cross-border spillover of US-orchestrated Kiev aggression against Donbass.

On April 22, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced the following:

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu “decided to complete a sudden check of the combat readiness of the troops of the Southern and Western Military Districts, since all the goals set have been achieved,” saying:

“The troops demonstrated the ability to provide a reliable defense of the country.”

He ordered them returned to their “permanent deployment points to conduct a detailed analysis and to sum up the results of the sudden check.”

Separately, he said “military activity of the NATO bloc is significantly increasing in this region.”

“Reconnaissnce activities are intensifying. The intensity and scale of operational training activities are increasing.”

“We are closely monitoring the transfer of alliance troops to the area of the upcoming Defender Europe 2021 exercise.”

“Coordination centers have been established in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria to ensure the meeting of NATO troops and cargo.”

Russia is “ready for an immediate response in case of (an) unfavorable development in the areas of the Defender Europe exercise.”

During drills, Russian “servicemen showed a high level of professional training.”

“Formations and military units have fulfilled the standards for bringing to the highest level of combat readiness, moving over long distances, creating groupings of troops and forces, and successfully complete combat training missions by them,” Shoigu stressed.

Returning Russian forces to their bases will begin Friday — to be completed by end of April.

Released video footage showed Russian troops storming Crimean beaches as part of simulated war games, a statement saying:More Accusations of Nonexistent Russian Aggression in Ukraine

Exercises “practice(d) tasks of landing troops and overcoming the anti-landing defenses of the conditional enemy.”

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, drills involved over 60 warships and other vessels, more than 10,000 troops, about 200 warplanes and other aircraft, along with hundreds of military vehicles.

In response to Russia’s Defense Ministry announcement, Ukraine’s pro-Western puppet president Zelensky tweeted the following:

“The reduction of troops on our border proportionally reduces tension.”

“Ukraine is always vigilant (sic), yet welcomes any steps to decrease the military presence and deescalate the situation in Donbass (sic).”

“Ukraine seeks peace (sic)” while it shells Donbass daily.

“Grateful to international partners for their support.”

No threatened Russian invasion exists now, earlier, or looking ahead.

The US and its proxy Ukrainian fighters bear full responsibility for aggression on Donbass.

On Wednesday, the Donetsk People’s Republic News Agency reported that Ukrainian forces shell its territory daily.

Yesterday, “Ukrainian forces reportedly fired grenade launchers at the Shakhta Trudovskaya and Staromikhaiilovka settlements earlier in the day,” it said.

Separately on Thursday, DPR head Denis Pushilin said everything Russian is being “destroyed” in territory controlled by Kiev, adding:

After the Obama/Biden regime’s 2014 coup, “Donbass built the first defense line, but not only on the contact line.”

“Donbass protects its land, homes and families and the whole Russian world from Ukrainian aggression.”

“I want to firmly state that we’re resolved to protect the rights and interests of Russians living in the remaining part of Ukraine.”

On Wednesday, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) head Leonid Pasechnik said the following:

“In response to Kiev’s criminal laws on the Russian language ban and internment of Russians, we are ready to give our legal support to those whose rights are infringed upon in Ukraine.”

“The LPR adopted the law on persons subjected to political persecution by Ukraine and runs state humanitarian programs which provide assistance.”

Daily shelling of Donbass by Ukrainian forces shows no signs of easing.

Orchestrated by US dark forces, Zelensky follows orders by Biden regime hardliners.

Escalating war by Ukraine on Donbass could happen any time along Russia’s borders if that’s what they have in mind.

*

