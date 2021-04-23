By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, April 23, 2021

Ukraine is a virtual US military base along Russia’s border — a high-risk flashpoint for possible hot war in Europe’s heartland.

US dark forces installed and control Kiev’s pro-Western puppet regime — a Nazi-infested fascist police state hostile to the rule of law and all things Russia.

Moscow has red lines not to be crossed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that what Putin mentioned refers to “Russia’s national interests,” adding:

They’re “also certainly related to bilateral relations with other nations, including Ukraine, and relations with different international alliances.”

Crossing them would generate a harsh response.

Putin criticized “unfriendly actions toward Russia,” explaining that “speedy…tough asymmetrical” ways will defend its interests as needed.

Restoration of Russian/US dialogue on issues of mutual concern is off-the-table in Washington.

What Moscow seeks is unattainable because US dark forces are hellbent for wanting Russia transformed into a subservient client state, its resources plundered, its people exploited — forever war by hot and/or other means its favored strategies.

Endless US war on humanity at home and abroad shows what its hegemonic aims are all about.

Its rage for unchallenged global dominance risks unthinkable global war 3.0.

The US, its imperial partners, and colonized Ukraine destroyed bilateral relations with Russia.

Days earlier, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) head Leonid Pasechnik said “Kiev has no intention to negotiate and resolve the conflict peacefully.”

“Again and again, we are convinced that Kiev only imitates the process, but does not intend to stop the hostilities in Donbass.” Its actions “either sabotage or block the entire negotiation process.” “This show goes on amid the escalating situation at the contact line.”

Washington calls the shots. Kiev salutes and obeys.

Controlled by a higher power in Washington, its US-installed regime has been waging intermittent war on the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in Donbass for over seven years.

There’s no prospect for stepping back from the brink because dominant US hardliners reject conflict resolution.

They want a permanent state of hot war in Europe’s heartland along Russia’s borders.Merkel and Hollande for Peace in Ukraine: Hold the Cheers

US-dominated NATO supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity (sic), its press service said.

Kiev’s conscript forces, “are in a high degree of combat readiness (sic),” according to its commander.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s envoy to Washington Oksana Markarova said the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee unanimously agreed to supply Kiev with another $300 million worth of heavy and other weapons — for warmaking, not defense.

Defying reality, she falsely claimed it’s in response to “escalat(ed) Russia(n) aggressive behavior toward Ukraine (sic).”

Adoption of the measure by Congress is virtually certain, perhaps unanimously.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Robert Menendez falsely accused Russia of “inva(ding)” Ukraine (sic).

He turned truth on its head about Kiev’s illegitimate regime.

Waging endless war on Donbass to advance US hegemonic aims, he defied reality by claiming that involuntary Ukrainian conscripts “have selflessly and courageously continued to defend their homeland against Russian ground, sea, and cyberspace assaults that violate Ukrainian sovereignty and security (sic).”

The Biden regime and Congress “stand by (Nazi-infested fascist) Ukraine.”

Western media invent their own falsified reality on all things Russia.

According to London-based Financial Times (FT) disinformation, “Moscow…threat(ens) Europe’s southeastern flank (sic).”

Falsely blaming Donbass for Kiev aggression, the FT slammed Russia for US-orchestrated events following the Obama/Biden regime’s 2014 coup that transformed Ukraine into a fascist police state.

On Thursday, Zelensky regime national security advisor Oleksiy Danilov falsely accused Russia of “want(ing) to bring back the empire in those borders that existed in the previous century (sic).”

According to State Department spokesman Price on Thursday, the Biden regime is “monitor(ing) the situation” along Russia’s border with Ukraine.

Ignoring US-orchestrated Kiev aggression against Donbass, Price turned truth on its head, adding:

Moscow “needs to refrain from escalatory actions (sic) and immediately cease all its aggressive activity in and around Ukraine (sic).”

Washington continues to pour weapons, munitions, and military equipment into colonized Ukraine for endless war on Donbass along Russia’s border.

Price falsely claimed it’s to provide its (US-controlled) regime with “security assistance it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression” that doesn’t exist.

The risk of undeclared US war on Russia by other means turning hot is ominously high.

Europe’s heartland and world peace are threatened by Biden regime recklessness.

A Final Comment

According to Russia’s eastern military district this week, a MiG-31 warplane was scrambled to escort a Pentagon reconnaissance aircraft away from Russian Pacific Ocean airspace, a statement saying the following:

“To identify the air target and prevent violation of the state border of the Russian Federation, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense forces of the eastern military district was deployed.”

“The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a strategic reconnaissance aircraft RC-135 of the US Air Force and escorted it over the Pacific Ocean.”

The above is one of many examples of provocative behavior by Washington toward Russia.

These actions could spark direct confrontation ahead between both nations by accident or design.

*

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

5 January 2016The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Stephen Lendman, Global Research, 2021

