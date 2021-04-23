By Global Research NewsGlobal Research, April 23, 2021

The Prospect of a Major False-Flag Operation in the Middle-East Grows by the Day: Remembering June 8th, 1967 the Day Israel Attacked the USS Liberty

By Timothy Alexander Guzman, April 23 2021

So why would a supposedly staunch US ally do such a thing against one of its most loyal servants? Was it an accident or was it a failed false-flag operation?

To Jab or Not to Jab

By Nowick Gray, April 23 2021

The pro-vax message rules the media airwaves, guidance from government and health authorities, social media gatekeeping, and many company policies. Conversely, to question that agenda, or even to “hesitate” for the sake of caution, risks personal abuse and outright censorship, citing a threat to public safety.

Joe Biden: Who is the “Killer President”?

By Christopher Black, April 23 2021

On March 18th President Biden made the absurd accusation that President Putin is “a killer,” an insult not only to President Putin, but to all of Russia.

Video: Experimental Gene-based Injections: “An Urgent Warning to the World” by Dr. Mike Yeadon

By Dr. Mike Yeadon and Perspectives on the Pandemic, April 23 2021

Two of the experimental gene-based injections have been paused or halted, and reports of clotting, stroke, anaphylaxis, miscarriage, Bell’s Palsy, and a host of other neurologic and auto-immune disorders plague the others. And those are just the short-term risks.

The Failure of Imperial College Lockdown Modeling Is Far Worse than We Knew

By Phillip W. Magness, April 23 2021

A fascinating exchange played out in the UK’s House of Lords on June 2, 2020. Neil Ferguson, the physicist at Imperial College London who created the main epidemiology model behind the lockdowns, faced his first serious questioning about the predictive performance of his work.

William Shakespeare and the New World Order: “Hell is Empty and all the Devils are Here”

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 23 2021

William Shakespeare’s birthday: he taught us never to despair in our resolve to confront the Lie. “to unmask falsehood and bring truth to light”. War criminals in high office are celebrated as messengers of peace: “And thus I clothe my naked villany. And seem a saint, when most I play the devil.” (Shakespeare, the words of King Richard III)

Vaccine Refusal

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, April 23 2021

If it’s determined that unvaccinated individuals need to be penalized socially, financially or otherwise, then how can we not also penalize other choices that significantly add to the COVID-19 burden?

Russia’s Red Lines, Weaponizing Ukraine for War

By Stephen Lendman, April 23 2021

Ukraine is a virtual US military base along Russia’s border — a high-risk flashpoint for possible hot war in Europe’s heartland. US dark forces installed and control Kiev’s pro-Western puppet regime — a Nazi-infested fascist police state hostile to the rule of law and all things Russia. Moscow has red lines not to be crossed.

Biden’s Appeasement of Hawks and Neocons Is Crippling His Diplomacy

By Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J. S. Davies, April 23 2021

President Biden took office promising a new era of American international leadership and diplomacy. But with a few exceptions, he has so far allowed self-serving foreign allies, hawkish U.S. interest groups and his own imperial delusions to undermine diplomacy and stoke the fires of war.

Forgotten War Crimes: NATO’s 1999 Attack on Serbia’s State TV Headquarters “Wiped from the Record”

By Shane Quinn, April 22 2021

On 23 April 1999, a NATO missile attack on Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) headquarters killed 16 employees of the state broadcaster. The forgotten war crime occurred during the Kosovo War (March 1999-June 1999), and was part of NATO’s aerial campaign alongside the US-backed Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA).

