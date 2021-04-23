By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, April 23, 2021Global Research 23 April 2012

First published on April 23, 2012

Today is Shakespeare’s birthday: 23 April.

William Shakespeare, born 23 April 1564 (unconfirmed), baptised 26 April 1564, died 23 April 1616. It is also the 405th anniversary of his death.

Today, we celebrate the 456th anniversary of the birth of of William Shakespeare. who taught us never to despair in our resolve to Seek the Truth and Confront the Lie.

“to unmask falsehood and bring truth to light”.

Signs of our times: war criminals in high office are celebrated as messengers of peace:

“And thus I clothe my naked villany, … And seem a saint, when most I play the devil.” (Shakespeare, in the words of King Richard III)

Those committed to “security by military means” have taken charge of the Nobel Peace Prize…

“Lawless are they that make their wills their law”.

The Lie becomes the Truth.

Realities are turned upside down.

War becomes Peace.

“Humanitarian wars” are waged with the most advanced weapons systems to come to the rescue of those who suffer oppression.

“The international community” is the repository of the “Truth”, which can no longer be challenged. The American inquisition prevails.

An unbinding political consensus is imposed.

Those who dare oppose “Peace” and NATO’s “Responsibility to Protect” (R2P) are branded as terrorists.

Bad guys are lurking. Evil terrorists with kalashnikovs are threatening the security of the United States of America and its trillion dollar arsenal of “peace-making” nuclear weapons, which according to expert scientific opinion on contract to the Pentagon, are “harmless to the surrounding civilian population”.What is a Conspiracy Theory? What is the Truth?

A good versus evil dichotomy prevails: a “Clash of Civilisations”.

The West has a “Mission”: “We must fight against evil in all its forms as a means to preserving the Western way of life.” The perpetrators of war are presented as the victims.

Breaking the Lie means breaking a criminal project of global destruction, in which the quest for profit is the overriding force.

When the Lie Becomes the Truth, There is no Turning Backwards

This profit-driven military agenda destroys human values and transforms people into unconscious zombies.

Let us reverse the tide.

In Shakespeare’s words regarding the architects of the New World Order:

“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.”

Our indelible task is to send the “devils” of our time (Trump, Clinton, Netanyahu, et al), the self-proclaimed architects of democracy and the “free market”, down to where they rightfully belong.

“One may smile, and smile, and be a villain!”

Challenge the “smiling” war criminals in high office and the powerful corporate lobby groups which support them.

Break the American Inquisition.

Undermine the US-NATO-Israel military crusade.

Close down the weapons factories and the military bases.

Members of the armed forces should disobey orders and refuse to participate in a criminal war.

Bring home the troops.

On a concluding Note, Dear Readers,

More than Ever, Global Research needs your support. Our task as an independent media is to “Battle the Lie”.

“Lying” in mainstream journalism has become the “new normal”: mainstream journalists are pressured to comply. Some journalists refuse.

Lies, distortions and omissions are part of a multibillion dollar propaganda operation which sustains the “war narrative”.

While “Truth” is a powerful instrument, “the Lie” is generously funded by the lobby groups and corporate charities. And that is why we need the support of our readers.

