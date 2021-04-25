For the urgent personal attention of Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency

By Doctors for COVID Ethics

Global Research, April 25, 2021Doctors for COVID Ethics 25 April 2021

Ahead of European Green Certificate (vaccine passport) vote in the European Parliament on April 28, the experts warn that cardinal symptoms of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) dominate the list of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines

Emer Cooke, Executive Director, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 20 April 2021

BY EMAIL ONLY

Dear Sirs/Mesdames,

FOR THE URGENT PERSONAL ATTENTION OF EMER COOKE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY

The European Medicines Agency and those persons who work for that regulatory body, of which body you are Executive Director, were put on notice by Doctors for Covid Ethics on 1 April 2021.

We note your iterations to the press since that date.

Our concerns re the gene-based vaccines are not confined to that of Astra-Zeneca, rather to all the COVID-19 gene-based vaccines, namely those of Astra-Zeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

1a. Our most serious concern re ALL the gene-based vaccines is that you convey the impression that cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is a very rare adverse event. In fact the opposite is probably true. The cardinal symptoms of CVST dominate the list of adverse reactions:

piercing headache

nausea and vomiting

impaired consciousness

impaired speech

impaired vision

impaired hearing

paralysis of varying degrees in various locations

loss of motor control (including such severe loss that victims mimic the symptoms of Huntington’s Chorea).

It is imperative that proper medical attention is given to every individual who presents with any of the above symptoms.Rebuttal Letter to European Medicines Agency (EMA) from Doctors for COVID Ethics

It is the indirigible duty of the European Medicines Agency to disseminate the above information to medical doctors and responsible authorities.

1b. A further serious concern is that peripheral “clot” formation is not alluded to by you at all.

It is evident that “clot” formation in the deep veins of the legs and arms can lead to life-threatening pulmonary embolism.

1c. Further, thrombus formation in the small vessels of the lungs can lead to a clinical picture resembling atypical pneumonia.

1d. In addition, it is vitally important to understand that any one of 1a. 1b. 1c. or any combination of these can lead via consumption of coagulation factors to the clinical picture of disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) which is actually characterised by massive bleeding events into the skin and into other organs of the body.

It is imperative that all the above diagnoses are actively searched for and that all cases displaying symptoms consistent with any of these diagnoses are recorded properly as adverse vaccine-related events.

1e. Furthermore, long term adverse effects, in particular the danger of immune dependant enhancement of disease and adverse effects of subsequent vaccinations are impossible to predict.

The European Medicines Agency, as the regulator re vaccines for almost 450 million people across 27 European Union member states, must inform the public and the relevant authorities of this profoundly important issue.

2. We believe that the number of deaths due to the gene-based vaccines to which you have publicly admitted is but a small percentage of the actual number of deaths due to the gene-based vaccines.

3. With regard to 2. we suspect that death certificates are being falsified, whether wittingly or unwittingly, particularly when

4. post-mortems are not being performed and

5. when the “laws” surrounding cremation (which constitutes destruction of evidence in the present context of the commission of great crimes) have been dangerously relaxed (3. 4. and 5. as per the Coronavirus Act 2020 and equivalent legislation worldwide) and

6. particularly in view of the deafening silence re 3. 4. and 5. from coroners and pathologists worldwide.

You will understand that this potentially lethal cocktail is of the highest importance, particularly in view of the numerous serious coercive measures being employed on psychologically traumatised populations worldwide to take gene-based vaccines which are not safe, which are not effective and which are not needed.

We have previously made you aware of multiple gross violations of the Nuremberg Code re human medical experimentation.

With this background, we ask that you disclose all data which you hold and/or could obtain on:

1) the effects of the gene-based vaccines on fertility in women of child bearing age, and in men

2) the number of cremations performed since and including 8 December 2020 and the number of burials since and including 8 December 2020 of those recorded as having died from COVID-19 on their death certificates, not necessarily in the European Union

3) the medical justification for the interval between the two Pfizer injections being increased at short notice from 3 weeks to 12 weeks, despite protests from Pfizer that they only possessed data for a three week interval

4) the medical justification for “mixing and matching” of different gene-based vaccines and

5) the medical justification for depriving recipients of the gene-based vaccines, in at least one European Union member state, of knowledge of which gene-based vaccine they have received.

We look forward to hearing from you.

We reserve the right to publish this email communication at any time.

This email is copied to the lawyer Reiner Fuellmich and other lawyers, to Charles Michel, President of the Council of Europe, to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and to five members of your staff.

Yours faithfully,

Doctors for Covid Ethics

The original source of this article is Doctors for COVID Ethics

