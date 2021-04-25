By Doctors for COVID Ethics and Catherine Austin Fitts

Global Research, April 25, 2021Doctors for Covid Ethics and Solari.com 23 April 2021

Introductory Note by Catherine Austin Fitts

The Doctors for Covid Ethics has served the members of the European Parliament with Notices of Liability advising them that they may be held personally liable for harm and death caused by implementation of a Digital Green Certificate (Vaccine Passport), to be voted upon in the European Parliament on April 28, 2021.

If you are a citizen of the European Union, please take time between now and April 28, 2021 to make your voice heard with them!

If you are a citizen of a country outside the European Union, please be inspired by the courage and hard work of the Doctors for Covid Ethics. Please take time now to work with your governments and the banks and companies in which you and your pensions own shares or which you frequent as a depositor or a customer to prevent the adoption of this effort to end health and personal human freedom.

***

NOTICE OF LIABILITY (“NOL”)

[NAME]

April 20, 2021

This Notice of Liability has been SERVED to you personally.

You may be held personally liable for harm and death caused by implementation of the proposal identified as REGULATION OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL on a framework for the issuance, verification and acceptance of interoperable certificates on vaccination, testing and recovery to facilitate free movement during the COVID-19 pandemic (Digital Green Certificate), Brussels, 17.3.2021 COM(2021) 130 final 2021/0068 (COD), which is designed to coerce widespread acceptance of experimental vaccination. If you take further action supporting such implementation, and if you take no steps to mitigate your past actions supporting such implementation, you may be held personally liable for resulting harm and death.Doctors and Scientists Write to the European Medicines Agency, Warning of COVID-19 Vaccine Dangers for a Third Time

Attached as appendices and as integral parts of this Notice of Liability are the documents:

Urgent Open Letter from Doctors and Scientists to the European Medicines Agency Regarding COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Concerns;

Reply from the European Medicines Agency to Doctors for Covid Ethics;

Doctors and Scientists Accuse Medical Regulator of Downplaying COVID-19 Vaccine Dangers;

Rebuttal Letter to European Medicines Agency from Doctors for Covid Ethics;

Doctors for Covid Ethics Signatories.

Furthermore, you may be held personally responsible for supporting CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY, defined as acts that are purposely committed as part of a widespread or systematic policy, directed against civilians, committed in furtherance of state policy.

Please respond to this NOTICE OF LIABILITY within 14 days from the DATE OF SERVICE to:

DOCTORS FOR COVID ETHICS

Doctors4CovidEthics@protonmail.com

EU Parliment Members served (xlsx file)

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Solari Report

Related Articles

21 April 2021

25 April 2021

3 April 2021The original source of this article is Doctors for Covid Ethics and Solari.comCopyright © Doctors for COVID Ethics and Catherine Austin Fitts, Doctors for Covid Ethics and Solari.com, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/please-support-european-parliament-served-notices-liability-covid-19/5743435