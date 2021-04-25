April 24th, 2021
By Subject AccessGlobal Research, April 25, 2021Subject Access 24 April 2021
People in Europe have been protesting against stringent government measures pertaining to COVID-19.
On the 24th of April, people flocked to Hyde Park, London, in an anti-lockdown and pro-freedom protest.
Watch the video below.
*
Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.
Featured image is a screenshot from the videoVideo: The Dark Future of Health Passports
Related Articles
Lockdown Protests Flare Up Around the World
London’s Gaza Protest Attracts Tens Of Thousands (PICTURES)
Plot Twist: Toronto Police Make No Arrests, Allow Anti-lockdown Protest to Proceed One Day after Doug Ford’s Restrictive Lockdown Measures
19 April 2021The original source of this article is Subject AccessCopyright © Subject Access, Subject Access, 2021
https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-anti-lockdown-pro-freedom-protest-hyde-park-london/5743439