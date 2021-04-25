9 hours ago April 25, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Video: Anti-Lockdown and Pro-Freedom Protest, Starting in Hyde Park, London

April 24th, 2021

By Subject AccessGlobal Research, April 25, 2021Subject Access 24 April 2021

People in Europe have been protesting against stringent government measures pertaining to COVID-19.

On the 24th of April, people flocked to Hyde Park, London, in an anti-lockdown and pro-freedom protest.

Watch the video below.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the videoVideo: The Dark Future of Health Passports

Related Articles

Lockdown Protests Flare Up Around the World

9 April 2021

London’s Gaza Protest Attracts Tens Of Thousands (PICTURES)

10 August 2014

Plot Twist: Toronto Police Make No Arrests, Allow Anti-lockdown Protest to Proceed One Day after Doug Ford’s Restrictive Lockdown Measures

19 April 2021The original source of this article is Subject AccessCopyright © Subject AccessSubject Access, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-anti-lockdown-pro-freedom-protest-hyde-park-london/5743439

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.