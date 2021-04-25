By Peter Koenig

Imagine a nuclear blast, as depicted by Stephen Fry, in his recent video, describing Washington’s US$ 1.2 trillion plan of annihilation. With a technologically advanced nuclear war, atomic weapons, the kind available today certainly in the US, Russia, Israel and several European countries, a nuclear war could devastate, if not extinct humanity. Ninety percent of the world population could be wiped out and with it, all basic infrastructure, all major cities; and sunlight would be blocked out for maybe decades. (See video below)

Even in a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, the two smallest nuclear powers, within weeks the nuclear smoke would spread around the earth. In an altitude of 30 km it never rains, so the nuclear dust cloud might linger for years, blocking the sun, destroying crops and bringing about deadly famine.

Those surviving the nuclear blasts might die, if not from famine, from all sorts of cancers and other nuclear radiation-related diseases. It might bring about the end of humanity as we know it. Watch the video below for devastating details.

Possibly the sole survivors and the likely carrier of the human genome into a new nascent human history – maybe to eventually become another civilization – would be the untouched indigenous people, those that have been able to preserve their livelihood in the deepest jungles of the Amazon and what’s not yet destroyed in the Indonesian and African rain forests, and some other most remote corners of the world.

That is a possible scenario. And that has probably happened several times before in Mother Earth’s history. Of course, unlikley with nuclear bombs. Other human atrocities and intercultural feuds, even natural phenomena or a combination of both, could have been the cause for extinction.

Today, some researchers, scientists and investigators may warn about the dangers of extinction, but the grand comfortable public doesn’t want to know about such risks. So, where we are at this critical and high-risk point in history, is perfectly alright.

The human species is where it deserves to be, namely asleep, in a very dangerous, evil dreamworld. Seduced by daily comfort and by daily lies from our authorities (sic-sic), we prefer not to wake up and continue living in a phantasy world. In short, western society has become so complacent that it prefers lies to the truth.

William Casey, CIA Director under President Ronald Reagan, once said, “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” – He was so right.

It’s about time, that Mother Earth goes into a self-cleansing process. She deserves it.

Is a global war what we want? A nuclear devastation? I don’t believe so.

Is that what the global elite wants – those who pretend calling the shots on the world’s present and future? – I don’t think so.

They, the “Global Cabal”, know that they would be wiped out too. There is no selection process with a gigantic all around the globe nuclear blast – or blasts. And there is nowhere to escape. They could hide for a while in their high luxury bunkers – those they have already prepared for “just in case scenarios” – but not for long. And what a pleasure would it be living underground, in darkness, far from the real sun… well, for them, who thrive on darkness, it might be a pleasing experience, who knows.

Few nuclear blasts a thousand times stronger than the ones that wiped out Hiroshima and Nagasaki, could end it all. That’s also where racial, color or regional discrimination would end. A couple of thousands of years of White Supremacy would come to a full stop.

That’s not what this global elite wants, those, who live only material and compassionless lives.

The nuclear arsenal has by now become highly sophisticated, with targeted nuclear destruction – “nuclear light”, being an ever-growing option. If applied, the Dark Cabal doesn’t know whether retaliation would also come in the form of nuclear “light”, or rather turn into a nuclear holocaust.

An atomic devastation would be one WWIII scenario. Some “experts” say we are 100 seconds from Armageddon. But, how do they know? How does anyone know? What are their criteria – fearmongering or an attempt at awakening? How does a self-styled “expert” know? It’s certainly not science – assessing the onset of Armageddon, the demise of our existence as we know it? Its either arrogance or taking people for more stupid than they are – deviating from the real issues, for example, of tyranny, enslavement, AI-control, possibly forced euthanasia — and much worse. Which leads to another WWIII scenario…

Another WWIII scenario may be the one we are living in right now, but hardly anybody seems to notice. The one waged by an multi-billion dollar powerhouse.

The kind of WW-scenario foreseen decades ago, and well described to the public at large in the so-called 2010 Rockefeller Report, and on 18 October 2019 by Event 201, a computer simulation of an invisible enemy – viruses and fear. In fact, what was simulated was SARS-CoV-2, precisely what we are living today. But we chose not to look when it was presented to us.

The simulation was causing collateral damage of an almost total annihilation of the globe’s economy – bankrupt enterprises, job losses, abject poverty, famine and death. This is precisely what reality is demonstrating today: a colossal socio-economic catastrophe of proportions never known before. It has already brought millions of deaths and we have hardly seen the tip of the iceberg yet.

Such artificially imposed Plandemics will help kill humanity. Yes, plural, because if we, The People, don’t bring this diabolical plan to a shrieking halt, there will be more pandemics, until the other goal of the Globalist Cabal has been reached — “Depopulation”, grabbing of Mother Earth’s remaining resources, as well as full control over a singular global monetary system.

Control as concluded by the WEF’s “Global Reset”, in – “You own nothing and will be happy” – and let me add – “happy – as long as you behave, as we want you to behave.” If not, it may be possible, at this point this is pure speculation, to turn on AI and euthanize the disobedient citizen, or what will have become by then, the “transhuman”.

For these high-tech operations they need 5G and soon 6G. The former is already functioning in many countries, and many urban areas, in Europe and the US. Soon they will get even more powerful electromagnetic (EM) waves and fields to manipulate high-speed vaccine-implanted nano-chips.

There are currently close to a thousand so-called Starlink satellites in orbit. The long-term goal is 30,000-plus. They are transmitting high-power AI-generated data to millions of antennas around the globe, and from there the information links up with magnetic fields, including MFs that are planned to be created in humans. With 5G and EM field humans would be transformed into “transhumans” (Klaus Schwab in “The Global Reset” and “The 4th Industrial Revolution).The Globalization of War: America’s “Long War” against Humanity

This human catastrophe, crimes against humanity, we are facing today have been planned for many decades – right in front of our eyes.

We were told openly what THEY are planning to execute, for example, the Rockefeller Report, Event 201, the Great Reset, numerous small and targeted pandemics – SARS (2002-2004), MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) in 2012; H1N1, also called Swine Flu (2009-2010), and more.

They were like trial runs for something much bigger to come, namely a well-planned pandemic, which is really no pandemic, that was to embrace the entire humanity, in all 193 UN member countries – all at once.

From one day to the next the entire world went into lockdown, when WHO on 11 March 2020 declared a worldwide pandemic, when worldwide there were only 9,344 registered covid deaths, more than 90% of them people above the age of 80 with co-morbidities. People who could have died from the common flue, renamed “covid”. Clearly, no case for declaring a pandemic. Every annual seasonal flu in the past decades has killed far more people than SARS-CoV-2, alias, Covid-19.

Imagine, the entire world has been coopted, coerced, blackmailed or threatened into this plan. Not only all UN member countries, but the political body of the UN system, as well as many sub-organizations, including WHO, UNICEF (yes, THE very UN children’s protection agency), the World Trade Organization, UNCTAD, UNDP – not to forget the Bretton Woods Organizations, World Bank and IMF – and, of course, the key players of the World Economic Forum (WEF), are part of this concerted effort to destroy civilization, as we know it.

Other than the destruction of the global economy, there is a eugenist agenda behind this “covid oppression”.

Is depopulation being planned?

So as to keep the people under control, this is carried out with tremendous and constant fear campaigns, repeated lockdowns, mask wearing, social distancing, severely limiting human gatherings – and so on.

These are well-known measures to denigrate human dignity and self-esteem. Fear is also reducing the immune system as well as the power and will to resist.

Almost every one of the 193 UN member countries had immediately declared a health emergency, akin to an Emergency Law, sort of a Health Martial Law, eliminating most civil and human rights. All these “health protection measures” are well-planned, under the moto, “divide to conquer”. Because humanity in solidarity is the biggest force there is in our close vicinity, other than that of Mother Earth’s.

We might ask ourselves: Is this plandemic a means of targeting so-called unnecessary people, the uneducated, old, infirm and weak for starters as formulated by the protagonists of Eugenics going back to the early 20th Century?

As the eugenics movement gathered strength, the exclusion criteria were gradually tightened to make it easier for U.S. immigration officials to keep disabled people out of America. The 1907 law denied entry to anyone judged ‘mentally or physically defective, such mental or physical defects … It added ‘imbeciles’ and ‘feeble-minded persons’ to the list of automatically excluded people and inspectors were directed to exclude people with ‘any mental abnormality whatever’

They absorb unnecessarily too many resources and produce nothing, at least nothing from which the Global Cabal could benefit.

A plandemic costs less than a nuclear holocaust. There is no destruction of infrastructure and cities. It increases available land. The newly liberated land and properties go to the elite and possibly to the elite’s new “environmentally safe” agriculture, as propagated by philanthropic farmer Bill Gates, currently the single largest agricultural land owner in the United States.

He promotes vegetable-based meat to save the world from CO2 – and, of course, from global warming.

This goes even a step further than the New Green Deal, supported by the new left; a lie that catapults neoliberal capitalism into yet a new dimension. A lie they trust can easily sell as the truth in a world that has been indoctrinated for decades with the fake coming of man-made “climate change” – alias, “global warming”.

It is a seductive approach to a ‘new’ world order for all those who repeat in unison and in lockstep all the slogans of the fake environmentalists.

The New or One World Order requires a vastly reduced world population.

The bio-war based WWIII we are currently living, will not kill us all at once.

It will mentally prepare us for a better world.

That’s what diabolical plans always do. And as we submit to wearing masks and double masks, plus plastic shields (the latest ludicrous orders under punishment in some countries), to social distancing, to repeated lockdowns as new waves and new variants are invented, we are gradually taking speed running into our own graves.

We are giving more, and ever more of our freedom and human rights away, and move ever more into the grip of “Dirty Rich Elite”, whose objective is to get us all vaccinated, come hell or high water. We seem to be still unable to see the real agenda – nothing to do with protecting our health – to the contrary, it’s a eugenist plan.

Be aware – we are almost there. Dr. Mike Yeadon, former VP of Pfizer and Chief of Science at Pfizer warns of mRNA-type inoculations – which by the CDC’s own declaration are not vaccines but gene-therapies, very dangerous gene-therapies that might alter the human DNA.

These non-vaccines, of which two shots are usually required, are reported of having caused blood clotting, strokes, anaphylaxis, miscarriages, Bell’s Palsy, and a host of other neurologic and auto-immune disorders. And these are just the short-term risks. The long-term dangers – 3 to 5 years down the road – could potentially, according to Dr. Yeadon, result in more deaths and injuries. See here and here.

It is hard to believe that your own government betrays you, and that to a greater or lesser extent all 193 UN member governments participate in bringing about worldwide destruction, a massive bio-WWIII scenario.

Ten years from now, when the non-vaxx jab has transformed most of the remaining humanity into transhumans, when some of the resistant survivors ask you, why didn’t you do something about it, you knew something was not right, and your answer is, “I didn’t know”. Then, it will be too late.

This gigantic monstrous plan has been under preparation for at least 50 years, probably much longer.

Henry Kissinger, who became National Security Advisor in 1969 under President Nixon, played a key role in determining US foreign policy. In 1973 he became Secretary of State and in 1974, Kissinger directed the

National Security Study Memorandum 200: Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests (NSSM200).

The classified study was adopted as official US policy by US President Gerald Ford in November 1975. It was declassified in the early 1990s. The study falsely claimed that population growth in the so-called Lesser Developed Countries (LDCs) was a grave threat to U.S. national security. It talked about food control genocide. “The Food Issue’ is not conjecture. Our food supply has been turned into a weapon against us all.”

The NSSM 200 outlined a covert plan to reduce population growth in those countries through birth control, and also, implicitly, war and famine. Brent Scowcroft, who had by then replaced Kissinger as national security adviser was put in charge of implementing the plan.

CIA Director George H. W. Bush was ordered to assist Scowcroft, as were the secretaries of state, treasury, defense, and agriculture. – This shows the importance of depopulation to several US Administrations, already from the 1970s onward. The NSSM 200 is operational as of this day.

Famine is only one weapon to decimate world population, especially of the Global South, which today still harbors at least two thirds of the world’s natural resources the Global North covets for its exuberant and wasteful life style.

Other means are constant wars, for example the “eternal war on terror”, that deliberately began with the insider 9/11 attacks. Over the past 20 years it has justified any atrocious killing by war or conflict by the US military or by NATO and murdered combined an estimated between 15 and 20 million people.

The US and her allies are guilty of massive war crimes. What can you expect from a nation that drugs its soldiers before combat so they may carry out the most heinous killings without any remorse? The atrocious slaughters come back later to haunt the soldiers once they are home, in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

They are often unable to reintegrate into society. According to the Washington Post, close to 20% of returning veterans report PTSD. The real figure must be much higher, many are committing suicide.

Covid has engendered a fear campaign, facilitating dictatorial and unconstitutional freedom-robbing measures, having destroyed the world economy, created uncountable bankruptcies, unemployment, famine – and finally death (incidence on mortality and morbidity).

Hundreds of thousands are expected to die, not from covid, but from the “collateral disaster” caused by the unjustified tyrannical covid-measures. See here.

Political leaders who do not obey the global elite’s imposed narrative, are heavily reprimanded and / or killed. There is a long history going back to the assassination of Patrice Lumumba in 1961.

While at this stage we have no proof, the recent deaths of the presidents of Tanzania and Burundi, raise important question marks. President of Tanzania, John Magufuli, refused to vaccinate his compatriots, saying there are natural remedies to cure the disease. He suddenly died on 17, March 2021, from a supposed heart attack. The President of Burundi, Mr. Nkurunziza, also died unexpectedly on 8 June 2020, also allegedly from heart failure. He was a so-called covid-denier and threw the WHO out of Burundi.

The importance of the relentless vaxx-vaxx-vaxx campaign couldn’t be a more glaring example of an agenda other than health protection behind the fraudulent covid-face. The European Union has just ordered 1.8 billion doses of mRNA-type vaccines. That’s about 4 doses for every one of the 450 million EU citizens. Why? How many more “waves” and “new “strands”, or covid “variants” are planned over the next 3 to 4 years?

And why are none of these vaccines from Russia or China? The two countries that produce vaccines which are based on the traditional vaccination-method, injecting a weak or dead virus that will produce antibodies when it comes in contact with the real virus. This method has for-decades been applied as a proven preventive medication.

We should ask ourselves: Does the western selection of experimental gene-therapy inoculations point to a health protection agenda? Or is it something else?

All in all – there is no time to lose.

We must resist.

We must say NO – in solidarity – worldwide.

