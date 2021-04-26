By The Global Research Team

Global Research, April 26, 2021

We are currently facing an unprecedented threat to the independent media and freedom on the Internet. An increasing number of search engines & social media implement algorithms which are negatively biased against independent news and analysis websites such as Global Research. The ultimate goal is the silencing of any voice of opposition to the mainstream narrative.

To ensure the longevity of Global Research, we need your help! Our content will always be free, but your donations and membership subscriptions are essential to the functioning of our website. Free content involves some very real costs. We cannot meet these costs without your support.

We ask you to help us ensure that Global Research remains a valuable online research tool for years to come. Keep independent media alive. If you value our work, support Global Research by clicking below:

Click to donate:

Click to make a one-time or a recurring donation

Click to become a member (receive free books!):

Thank you for supporting independent media.

The Global Research Team

Related Articles

19 January 2021

14 September 2020

16 February 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © The Global Research Team, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/global-research-the-silencing-of-independent-media-we-need-your-help/5734251