By Arie Suchovolsky, Ruth Machnes, and The Whistleblower Newsroom

Global Research, April 26, 2021The Whistleblower Newsroom 23 April 2021

Israeli lawyers and human rights activists Arie Suchovolsky and Ruth Machnes have filed a petition against Israel claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein have violated Nuremberg codes against experimenting on humans by making deals with with Pfizer/Biontech to deliver Israel’s citizens as subjects for experimental genetic treatment by using draconian measures to force them to take Pfizer’s vaccine.

Click here to listen to the interview. This was removed by YouTube.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.Video: Dr. Simone Gold – The Truth About the COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Articles

22 March 2021

18 March 2021

13 January 2021The original source of this article is The Whistleblower NewsroomCopyright © Arie Suchovolsky, Ruth Machnes, and The Whistleblower Newsroom, The Whistleblower Newsroom, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/pfizer-experimental-mrna-vaccine-israeli-lawyers-sue-netanyahu-government-for-crimes-against-humanity/5743492