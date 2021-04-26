4 hours ago April 26, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Pfizer “Experimental” mRNA Vaccine: Israeli Lawyers Sue Netanyahu Government for Crimes Against Humanity

By Arie SuchovolskyRuth Machnes, and The Whistleblower Newsroom

Global Research, April 26, 2021The Whistleblower Newsroom 23 April 2021

Israeli lawyers and human rights activists Arie Suchovolsky and Ruth Machnes have filed a petition against Israel claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein have violated Nuremberg codes against experimenting on humans by making deals with with Pfizer/Biontech to deliver Israel’s citizens as subjects for experimental genetic treatment by using draconian measures to force them to take Pfizer’s vaccine.

