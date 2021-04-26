By Global Research News

‘Every Time the US “Saves” a Country, It Converts It Either into a Madhouse or a Cemetery’.

By Prof. Vijay Prashad, April 26 2021

After great loss of life and the further destruction of Afghan society, the US departs – as it did from Vietnam in 1975 – in defeat: al-Qaeda [covertly supported by the US] has regrouped in different parts of the world, and the Taliban is set to return to the capital, Kabul.

Urgent! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 mRNA Experimental Shots Are Bioweapons and Discuss What to Do About It

By Brian Shilhavy, April 26 2021

Every single one of these doctors believe that these shots are NOT vaccines, but bioweapons designed to kill human beings.

Public Masking Does Not Stop the Spread of the Virus. The Ultimate Goal is “Mandated Vaccination”

By Prof. Bill Willers, April 26 2021

The mask is intended as the first of a one-two punch combination, the second — and the ultimate goal — is mandated vaccination. Requiring masks is a means of getting the public to warm to the idea of minding governmental orders.

World War III: Depopulation, Nuclear War vs. “Bio War”

By Peter Koenig, April 25 2021

With a technologically advanced nuclear war, atomic weapons, the kind available today certainly in the US, Russia, Israel and several European countries, a nuclear war could devastate, if not extinct humanity.

April 2009, The H1N1 Pandemic: Political Lies and Media Disinformation regarding the Swine Flu Outbreak

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 25 2021

The media reports are twisted. Realities are turned up side down. Policy statements are not backed by medical and scientific evidence.

Members of European Parliament Served with Notices of Liability for COVID-19

By Doctors for COVID Ethics and Catherine Austin Fitts, April 25 2021

The Doctors for Covid Ethics has served the members of the European Parliament with Notices of Liability advising them that they may be held personally liable for harm and death caused by implementation of a Digital Green Certificate (Vaccine Passport).

Mass Murder: 3,486 Deaths in the U.S. Following COVID Injections in 4 Months: More Vaccine Deaths Recorded Than in the Past 15 Years Combined

By Brian Shilhavy, April 26 2021

To get a perspective on the magnitude of deaths following COVID shots that are being reported to the CDC, there were only 3,445 deaths reported to the CDC following all vaccines from 1/1/2005 through 11/30/2020.

French Drug Assessment Center Demands Removal of All Four Widely Used COVID Vaccines

By Jeanne Smits, April 26 2021

“These new excipients should be considered as new active substances,” the Cholet hospital team stated, in a study that according to them raises issues that have not been commented to date.

Philantrocapitalism: Gates, the World’s Largest and Most Powerful Foundation

By Jacob Levich, April 26 2021

“You’re trying to find the places where the money will have the most leverage, how you can save the most lives for the dollar, so to speak,” Pelley remarked. “Right. And transform the societies,” Gates replied.

Growing Opposition to the Bayer Monsanto Roundup Settlement

By Gerson Smoger and Corporate Crime Reporter, April 26 2021

Bayer wants to resolve the thousands of remaining cancer claims with an $8 billion to $9 billion compensation fund. Those cases are being negotiated by Monsanto lawyers and the lawyers representing the cancer victims.

The Politics of Heroin and the Afghan US Pullout. Private Mercenary Occupation

By F. William Engdahl, April 25 2021

What is clear is that the US Administration is not being straightforward with its plans for Afghanistan and the so-called pull-out. The previously agreed May 1 date versus September 11 is clearly not about making a more graceful exit after a two decade war that has cost US taxpayers more than $2 trillion.

How the Rich Distort Politics. “Government by the 1% for the 1%”

By Rod Driver, April 26 2021

They lobby for policies that benefit themselves, even if they hurt society. They actively work to shrink the role of government in helping the poor, to decrease social security, to cut taxes for the rich, to cut regulation of big business, to allow the environment to be destroyed, and to privatise more and more.

