By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel

Global Research, April 27, 2021

Today I received a shocking phone call from my family, who live in a wealthy country. A 19-year-old young and not yet stable adult, whom I have taken very much to my heart, has said goodbye in writing to the friends of his shared flat where he has been living for some time, left behind his mobile phone and computer as their future possessions and has been searched for by the family and police for days without result. It was as if a piece of me had gone.

This young man has since contacted the mother by phone from a nearby town. So he is alive. I am not yet aware of further circumstances. But whatever happened, I have known one thing for a long time, and as a father, grandfather, former teacher, school counsellor and school psychologist, as an educational scientist and graduate psychologist, I am repeating it for the umpteenth time: You fathers and mothers, you teachers, educators, company foremen, friends, relatives and acquaintances, talk to your children, to the young people entrusted to you or living with you, be worthwhile role models for them, listen to them and try to find out how they are really doing, how they feel, what is close to their hearts!

Australia’s Naval Base in Papua New Guinea: Power Play in the South Pacific against China

For months, depression, fear of life, suicidal thoughts and completed suicides have been increasing by leaps and bounds among the young generation. Children tell their mothers that they no longer want to live. Psychologists and youth psychiatrists in psychiatric institutions are sounding the alarm. But many adults ignore all the warnings, know better, have no problems at home or at school, in a club, at work or in a shared flat; only the others have them.

How are young people supposed to find their way in a world in which we adults have not been able to find our way for a long time because it has gone off the rails? Every day, new instructions come “from above” – ostensibly to protect our health: We are robbed of our freedom, young people are no longer offered private and professional prospects, many families have been and continue to be driven into financial ruin, the face is disfigured by so-called protective masks and is no longer recognisable to the person we are talking to, one should distance oneself from family members, classmates, work colleagues, friends and other fellow human beings as far as possible, bodily inviolability and voluntariness are no longer guaranteed by the general compulsory vaccination despite the Nuremberg Code of 1947, and so on and so forth.

And those free spirits – now also actors – who for good reason try to enlighten their fellow citizens and demand an immediate end to the sickening and deadly political measures and the stoking of irrational fears in the old media are discriminated against as conspiracy theorists or sick lunatics and “executed” by the media.

Adults, talk to your children and youth about what is going on in our society – strange and unprecedented – at lunch or over tea in the evening and ask them how they feel about it! If you are unsure, then seek advice from enlightened fellow human beings or from the new media. There are still many honourable scientists who explain the true reasons for the enormous and fatal upheaval in our society in a precise and comprehensible way, but who do not have their say in the old media. People are not supposed to know the truth.

You cannot talk to those who are causing the present disaster worldwide; they are too sick. You fellow citizens must muster up the courage yourselves and use your brains and wake up and say NO – before it is too late!

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dr Rudolf Hänsel is a qualified psychologist and educationalist. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Featured image: Neckerchief designed by Pablo Picasso for the Third World Youth Festival in Berlin (GDR), 1951

Related Articles

23 February 2018

20 March 2021

21 March 2016The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/appeal-deep-personal-concern-heaven-sake-talk-youth-listen-them/5743594