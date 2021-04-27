By Global Research News

Between Us. “That guy in the mask thinks I was conspiring to infect him”

By Edward Curtin, April 27 2021

The road led up the hill between houses until it came to the lake where it ran between the lake and the woods and the thought of people disappeared if he was lucky. He was sick of people, especially those he saw in masks because of their obsessive fear of death.

Afghanistan, the US Plan for a New Catastrophe

By Manlio Dinucci, April 27 2021

Civilian deaths are in fact incalculable: according to the United Nations, they would have been around 100,000 in just ten years. It is impossible to determine the “indirect deaths” from poverty and disease, caused by the social and economic consequences of the war.

The WEF’s Great Reset – Euphemism for a WWIII Scenario?

By Peter Koenig, April 27 2021

Let’s make no mistake, we are already in WWIII. A more noble term is “The Great Reset” – the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) eloquent description of a devastated worldwide economy, countless bankruptcies and unemployment, abject misery, famine, death by starvation, disease and suicide.

America’s “Testing Mess”: The Healthcare System in COVID Testing and Vaccinations.

By Dr. Meryl Nass, April 27 2021

Let me start by explaining that an antigen test, performed by (minimally trained) personnel in a nursing home, homeless shelter, or other congregate living setting, rather than in a lab, is often the basis for a diagnosis of Covid. The test does not need to be ordered by a doctor.

Coming “COVID Commission” Is a Gates-Led Cover-Up

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, April 27 2021

A corporate-funded COVID Commission Planning Group is being set up to create and support an investigative commission like that for 9/11. This is a classic illustration of the fox guarding the henhouse.

Depression, Fear of Life, Suicidal Thoughts: For Heaven’s Sake, Talk to the Youth and Listen to Them!

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel, April 27 2021

For months, depression, fear of life, suicidal thoughts and completed suicides have been increasing by leaps and bounds among the young generation. Children tell their mothers that they no longer want to live. Psychologists and youth psychiatrists in psychiatric institutions are sounding the alarm.

Canadian Doctor Defies Gag Order and Tells the Public How the Moderna COVID Injections Killed and Permanently Disabled Indigenous People in His Community

By Dr. Charles Hoffe and Brian Shilhavy, April 27 2021

Dr. Hoffe reports that the result of injecting 900 people among the indigenous First Nations community was that 2 people went into anaphylactic shock, one person died, and several others have suffered what appear to be permanent disabilities.

Why Are We Vaccinating People on the Brink of Death?

By Luke Yamaguchi, April 27 2021

Given the high frequency of adverse reactions from Covid vaccines, why are we vaccinating people on hospice who are near the end of their life? Hospice and comfort care are for people who are in the final stages of an incurable illness.

Your Honor: Justice in a Time of Collapse

By Caoimhghin Ó Croidheáin, April 27 2021

The two main modern theories of retributive justice (or punishment for wrongdoing) are Utilitarian theories that “look forward to the future consequences of punishment, while retributive theories look back to particular acts of wrongdoing, and attempt to balance them with deserved punishment.”

Geopolitics of The Arctic: Canada as a Bridge of Cooperation or a Platform for War and Confrontation?

By Matthew Ehret-Kump, April 27 2021

The Arctic remains the world’s last frontier of human exploration. It is also a domain of great potential cooperation among great civilizations, or inversely a domain of militarism and confrontation.

The original source of this article is Global Research

