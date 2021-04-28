By Dr. Meryl Nass

Global Research, April 28, 2021Meryl Nass 26 April 2021

There is war within Big Pharma.

Amply documented: all mRNA covid “vaccines” (including Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneka and J and J) have resulted in deaths and injuries.

There are indications that Pfizer wants the edge out both AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson

(M. Ch. Global Research Editor)

***

From today’s WaPo: “Of Americans not yet vaccinated, fewer than 1 in 4 people said they would be willing to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a Washington Post-ABC News poll found. Confidence in the other two vaccines remained high.”

Emergent Solutions, which has been beaten and bloodied by the Washington Post and NY Times over the past few weeks, and continues to fail FDA inspections, is the ONLY source of Johnson and Johnson Covid vaccine produced in the US.

It is also the only source of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine produced in the US. Only the uninformed would accept either product from Emergent BioSolutions’ stocks. What can be done about that?

Dump this unapproved, unauthorized and potentially contaminated vaccine on other countries, like India, of course.

The White House also announced Monday that the United States will share up to 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with other countries. That vaccine has not been authorized for use in the United States but has been available in countries such as the U.K. for months…

The AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet authorized for use in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration, will be sent to other countries once it clears federal safety reviews, officials said…We do not need to use AstraZeneca in our fight against covid,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters…

The situation in India, where record global daily covid-19 cases have been set in recent days, is especially dire…

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Children’s Health DefenseAstraZeneca Woes: France to Give Pfizer or Moderna Vaccines as Second Dose, Says Report

Related Articles

13 April 2021

23 April 2021

20 April 2021The original source of this article is Meryl NassCopyright © Dr. Meryl Nass, Meryl Nass, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/white-house-share-emergent-biosolutions-unusable-astrazeneca-vaccine-other-nations/5743829