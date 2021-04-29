By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, April 29, 2021

Considering the level of tension between the nuclear powers, the topic deserves far more attention that it receives. In the US it is a difficult topic to address. The President of Russia can call for better relations with the US without being demonized by the Russian media as an American agent, but when President Trump called for better relations with Russia, the US presstitutes denounced Trump as a Russian agent and launched the Russiagate hoax. Knowledgable American commentators who supported Trump’s call for better relations were labeled “Russian agents/dupes.”

The Russian Free Press (svpressa) interviewed me on the Topic of Avoiding Conflict Between the Russian Federation and the United States. Sowing The Seeds of War. China and Russia’s Lack of Trust. “Washington’s Hegemonic Aspirations Could Result in a Devastating War”

The interview in English can be viewed below.

The film date of the interview is April 23, 2021.

The interview in Russian is here and here.

My concern is that Washington’s hegemonic attitude prevents US acceptance of Russian sovereignty and that Putin’s low-key responses to insults and provocations result in his warnings not being taken sufficiently seriously and encourages more insults and provocations. Washington could go too far and provoke a major confrontation that Putin cannot overlook.

The dangerous ingredient that could produce a conflict is Washington’s hegemonic arrogance. Conflict seems certain if Washington cannot escape from its unilateral attitude. The uni-polar era is over. Washington must accept this fact if war is to be avoided.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts writes on his blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from Andrey Popov/Shutterstock

Related Articles

21 March 2017

19 March 2021

28 January 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/can-war-russia-avoided/5743864