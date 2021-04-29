3 hours ago April 29, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Joe Biden and Catholic Church at loggerheads

VOLTAIRE NETWORK | 29 APRIL 2021

While President Biden’s inauguration was initially hailed by the Vatican for being that of the second Catholic president of the United States, the Catholic Church quickly lost its enthusiasm at the sight of his advisers.

The US bishops will consider a motion to excommunicate him at their next bishops’ conference in June.

The issue at hand is for President Biden to clarify his position on abortion: will he leave it up to everyone’s conscience or does he intend to promote this practice?

Also read:

- “Catholic Church divided over Biden”, Voltaire Network, 17 February 2021.
- “Biden, commander of the “true believers””, by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Roger Lagassé, Voltaire Network, 16 February 2021.
- “Biden reopens office of faith-based partnerships”, Voltaire Network, 16 February 2021.

