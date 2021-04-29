By Global Research News

Video: “Blood Clots and Beyond”

By Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, April 29 2021

In February, 2021, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and a number of his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the potential danger of blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis in millions of people receiving experimental gene-based injections. Since then, two of the four injections have been suspended or recalled in Europe and the United States for just that reason.

The Global Deep State: A New World Order Brought to You by COVID-19

By John W. Whitehead and Nisha Whitehead, April 29 2021

Owing in large part to the U.S. government’s deep-seated and, in many cases, top-secret alliances with foreign nations and global corporations, it has become increasingly obvious that we have entered into a new world order—a global world order—made up of international government agencies and corporations.

Masking and Microns. A Virus can Easily “Squeeze Through” the Pores of A Surgical Mask

By Dr. Meryl Nass, April 29 2021

For a mask to work, it needs to filter out particles. This requires that the pore size of the mask be smaller than the particles it is filtering. It also requires a tight fit: no leaks. If there is a bit of a charge on the mask that repels particles, as intended with new N95 masks, all the better.

Vaccine Passport – The Biggest Attack on Personal Freedom Since the Creation of the EU

By Eric Sorensen, April 29 2021

“The program harnesses existing birth registration and vaccination operations to provide newborns with a portable and persistent biometrically-linked digital identity”. The founding Partners of ID2020 are Microsoft, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) among others.

The Covid-19 “Experimental” mRNA Vaccine. Are You Being Told the Truth?

By Mike Whitney, April 29 2021

The American people are not being told the truth about Covid, masks, social distancing, lockdowns, mortality or vaccines. In fact, the only thing of which we can be 100 percent certain, is that the government, the public health officials and the media have been lying relentlessly and remorselessly on virtually every topic for the better part of the last year.

Influenza Vaccination Linked to Higher COVID Death Rates

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, April 29 2021

A question that has lingered since the 2009 mass vaccination campaign against pandemic H1N1 swine flu is whether seasonal influenza vaccination might make pandemic infections worse or more prevalent.

Can War with Russia be Avoided?

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, April 29 2021

Considering the level of tension between the nuclear powers, the topic deserves far more attention that it receives. In the US it is a difficult topic to address.

Award-winning Journalist Julian Assange Languishes in a British Super Max Prison at the Behest of the Biden Regime

By Dr. Leon Tressell, April 29 2021

The United States and its NATO allies have weaponised the issue of human rights; using it to attack their geopolitical opponents particularly Russia and China. Sadly, the mainstream media in the West fails to point out the glaring hypocrisy of this weaponisation of human rights.

ICU Nurse Speaks Out Against Sensationalized Third Wave

By Nurse Andrea and John C. A. Manley, April 29 2021

The following is the third in a series of interviews with a nurse who works in a hospital on the outskirts of Toronto, Ontario. She has provided sufficient evidence, and links to public records, to satisfy me that she is indeed a registered nurse working for over a decade in multiple Canadian hospitals, serving both in the emergency room and intensive care unit.

What’s Not Being Said About the Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine. “Human Guinea Pigs”?

By F. William Engdahl, April 29 2021

The Pharma giant Pfizer use an experimental technology known as gene editing, specifically mRNA gene-editing, something never before used in vaccines. Before we rush to get jabbed in hopes of some immunity, we should know more about the radical experimental technology and its lack of precision.

New Railway and Canal Connection Will Transform Serbia into Key Transportation and Energy Hub

By Paul Antonopoulos, April 29 2021

The reconstruction of a railway line from Belgrade to the border of North Macedonia, with the support of the EU, will assist in Serbia’s transformation into the Balkan’s main transportation and energy hub.

COVID-19: An Overview of the Evidence

By HART, April 29 2021

After a year of pain, suffering and enormous loss, the UK must reach for new solutions to the COVID-19 problem and any future respiratory disease outbreaks. We must learn from errors, acknowledge the harms of the measures we have taken and account for them moving forward.

21 April 2021

