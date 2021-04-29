By Eric Sorensen

Global Research, April 29, 2021Free21 19 March 2021

It’s called the ID2020 Agenda, which, according to Peter Koenig constitutes “an electronic ID program that uses generalized vaccination as a platform for digital identity”.

“The program harnesses existing birth registration and vaccination operations to provide newborns with a portable and persistent biometrically-linked digital identity”.

The founding Partners of ID2020 are Microsoft, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) among others.

ID2020 is part of a “World Governance” project which, if applied, would roll out the contours of what some analysts have described as a Global Police State.

The EU has adopted the Vaccine Passport.

Video: Bill Gates and "Philantro-Imperialism"

25 May 2020The original source of this article is Free21Copyright © Eric Sorensen, Free21, 2021

