gallery Vaccine Passport – The Biggest Attack on Personal Freedom Since the Creation of the EU

By Eric Sorensen

Global Research, April 29, 2021Free21 19 March 2021

It’s called the ID2020 Agenda, which, according to Peter Koenig constitutes “an electronic ID program that uses generalized vaccination as a platform for digital identity”.

“The program harnesses existing birth registration and vaccination operations to provide newborns with a portable and persistent biometrically-linked digital identity”.

The founding Partners of ID2020 are Microsoft, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) among others.

ID2020 is part of a “World Governance” project which, if applied, would roll out the contours of what some analysts have described as a Global Police State. 

The EU has adopted the Vaccine Passport.

Video: Bill Gates and "Philantro-Imperialism"

