By Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi

Global Research, April 29, 2021Journeyman Pictures 16 April 2021

In February, 2021, Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D. and a number of his colleagues warned the European Medicines Agency about the potential danger of blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis in millions of people receiving experimental gene-based injections.

Since then, two of the four injections have been suspended or recalled in Europe and the United States for just that reason.

In this episode of Perspectives, Professor Bhakdi explains the science behind the problem, why it is not just limited to the products already suspended, and why in the long term we may be creating dangerously overactive immune systems in billions of unwitting subjects.

“You are endangered when you take the vaccine. Your family is endangered when they take the vaccine. Your children are going to be endangered (if they take the vaccine.). I am horrified that children are now being vaccinated in clinical trials. This is criminal. I hope you realize that this is criminal, that you are endangering your own children. How can you do this?” (“Perspectives on the Pandemic– “Blood Clots and Beyond”, You Tube)

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

