‘May Day’ Militancy Needed to Create the Economy We Need

By Margaret Flowers and Kevin Zeese, April 30 2021

To the memory of late Kevin Zeese. His legacy will live. Seventy years of attacks on the right to unionize have left the union movement representing only 10 percent of workers. The investor class has concentrated its power and uses its power in an abusive way, not only against unions but also to create economic insecurity for workers.

US-NATO Geopolitics: Has Washington Lured Erdogan into a Bear Trap?

By F. William Engdahl, April 30 2021

After failing to block Turkey’s purchase of the advanced S-400 Russian air defense system, Washington diplomacy in recent months appeared to have managed to “flip” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to support of US interests in several critical countries.

8,430 Dead 354,177 Injuries: European Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 “Vaccines”

By Brian Shilhavy, April 30 2021

A Health Impact News subscriber in Europe ran the reports for each of the four COVID-19 shots we are including here. Since we have started publishing this, others from Europe have also calculated the numbers and confirmed the totals.

Suicide Cases Among Syrian Children Rising Sharply, Says Save the Children

By Middle East Eye, April 30 2021

The number of children attempting or committing suicide in northwest Syria has risen sharply over the past year, with almost one in five of all recorded suicide cases involving adolescents, Save the Children said on Thursday.

The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” are Meaningless. The Lockdown Has No Scientific Basis

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 30 2021

One year later the WHO retracts. They don’t say “We Made a Mistake”. It’s carefully formulated. While they do not officially deny the validity of their misleading January 2020 guidelines, they recommend RT-PCR “Re-testing” (which everybody knows is an impossibility).

Revealed: The UK Government Campaign to Force Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy

By Matt Kennard, April 30 2021

The UK government paid £8,330 in November 2018 to bring Ecuador’s defence minister Oswaldo Jarrín to Britain, two months before the planned seizure of Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, it can be revealed.

End of an Era? Afghanistan Is Now Graveyard of Contractors, Too.

By Kelley Beaucar Vlahos, April 30 2021

The golden post-9/11 years of the war contractor — the providers of food and transportation, fuel, construction, maintenance, IT, not to mention security and interrogation services for the U.S. military — appear to be drawing down.

Racism in America: Biden Police Reforms Prove Inadequate to End Misconduct and Brutality

By Abayomi Azikiwe, April 30 2021

As demonstrations erupt across the United States against the oppression inflicted on the African American people, the first three months of the presidency of Joe Biden and his administration has been marked by ongoing racial unrest and social strife.

What the 2007 Financial Crisis Taught Us About Corrupt Bankers

By Rod Driver, April 30 2021

Prior to 2007, financial companies had come to dominate the economies of many countries. For example, in the US 40% of corporate profits were in banking. In 2007 many countries experienced what has come to be known as the Global Financial Crisis. This was caused by a complex range of connected factors, some of which will be discussed in this post.

Commission Finds Anti-Black Police Violence Constitutes Crimes Against Humanity

By Prof. Marjorie Cohn, April 30 2021

On April 27, the International Commission of Inquiry on Systemic Racist Police Violence Against People of African Descent in the United States issued its long-awaited report on the U.S.’s police-perpetrated racist violence.

