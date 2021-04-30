By Global Research News

Global Research, April 30, 2021

The Covid-19 “Experimental” mRNA Vaccine. Are You Being Told the Truth?

By Mike Whitney, April 29 2021

The American people are not being told the truth about Covid, masks, social distancing, lockdowns, mortality or vaccines. In fact, the only thing of which we can be 100 percent certain, is that the government, the public health officials and the media have been lying relentlessly and remorselessly on virtually every topic for the better part of the last year.

Beware of Covid PCR Testing and the Relentless “Vaccinate Vaccinate Vaccinate” Campaign

By Peter Koenig, April 16 2021

This therapy is untested. No substantial animal trials. In the few animal trials carried out, all animals died. Claiming an emergency, the FDA recognizes the gravity of the current public health emergency and has granted a so-called Emergency Use Application (EUA) for what effectively is a gene-therapy, not a vaccine.

European Plans for ‘Vaccine Passports’ Were in Place 20 Months Prior to the Pandemic. Coincidence?

By Paul Anthony Taylor, April 27 2021

In Europe, planning for vaccine passports began at least 20 months prior to the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Apparently, the pandemic conveniently provided European politicians with the ‘excuse’ they needed to introduce the idea. The ‘European Commission first published a proposal for vaccine passports on 26 April 2018.

Vaccine Passport – The Biggest Attack on Personal Freedom Since the Creation of the EU

By Eric Sorensen, April 29 2021

The founding Partners of ID2020 are Microsoft, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) among others. ID2020 is part of a “World Governance” project which, if applied, would roll out the contours of what some analysts have described as a Global Police State. The EU has adopted the Vaccine Passport.

Big Pharma Conglomerate with a Criminal Record: Pfizer “Takes Over” the EU Vaccine Market. 1.8 Billion Doses

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 27 2021

There is evidence that Pfizer is routinely involved in bribing numerous politicians at the highest levels of government. In turn, draconian governmental measures are being applied which consist in instructing people to take the mRNA vaccine, despite ample evidence that this so-called “vaccination program” has already resulted in countless deaths and injuries.

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Interview: COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Risk Was Known, Ignored & Buried

By Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi and Taylor Hudak, April 30 2021

Joining us today is Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, here to discuss the ‘dangerous mRNA vaccines’ and how he and his organization warned about the blood clots (and much else now coming to pass) that we are now seeing from the COVID-19 injections, months before they began.

Emergency Use Authorization: The ‘New Normal’ for Pharma Vaccines?

By Paul Anthony Taylor, April 30 2021

Following their decision to give experimental COVID-19 vaccines emergency use authorizations, regulatory bodies around the world are already saying that future vaccines adapted for coronavirus variants will not be required to undergo extensive safety testing.

Identifying Post-Vaccination Complications and Their Causes: An Analysis of COVID-19 Patient Data

By Dain Pascocello, April 30 2021

After several months dealing with capacity-related issues in COVID-19 vaccine administration, US states are set to find themselves with a supply of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson immunizations outstripping demand for the experimental shots.

Pfizer Vaccine Confirmed to Cause Neurodegenerative Diseases: Study

By Nathaniel Linderman, April 26 2021

In a shocking new report on the COVID-19 vaccines, it has been discovered that the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine may have long term health effects not previously disclosed, including “ALS, Alzheimer’s, and other neurological degenerative diseases.”

Ten Things You Need to Know about the Experimental COVID mRNA Vaccines

By Makia Freeman, April 29 2021

Here’s 10 things you need to know about the COVID vax, plus a list at the end of the article of just some of the horrendous injuries and deaths it has caused thus far.

What’s Not Being Said About the Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine. “Human Guinea Pigs”?

By F. William Engdahl, April 29 2021

The Pharma giant Pfizer use an experimental technology known as gene editing, specifically mRNA gene-editing, something never before used in vaccines. Before we rush to get jabbed in hopes of some immunity, we should know more about the radical experimental technology and its lack of precision.

31 Reasons Why I Won’t Take the Vaccine

By Rabbi Chananya Weissman, March 22, 2021

The drug companies, politicians, medical establishment, and media have joined forces to universally refer to this as a vaccine when it is not one, with the intention of manipulating people into feeling safer about undergoing a medical treatment.

Rebuttal Letter to European Medicines Agency (EMA) from Doctors for COVID Ethics

By Doctors for COVID Ethics, April 09, 2021

Given the potential for adverse effects, potentially fatal ones, it is completely inappropriate and unacceptable that EMA permits these products, which hold only emergency use authorisations, to be administered to younger (<60y) people who are healthy, as they are at unmeasurable risks from SARS-CoV-2.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-the-covid-19-experimental-mrna-vaccine-are-you-being-told-the-truth/5744067