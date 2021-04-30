By Dr. Gary G. Kohls and Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, April 30, 2021

Introduction and Summary by Dr. Gary Kohls

Should Medically-degreed physicians in the NIH, the CDC, the NIAID and the FDA (all of whom presumably pledged the hippocratic oath at the beginning of their medical careers) who then vigorously promoted the untested (long-term), experimental emergency use authorized (EEUA) Covid-19 Vaccines, be subject to the Nuremberg Code of Ethics?

And should they be prosecuted if found guilty, given the fact that the vaccine recipients have not been fully informed about the unknown long-term risks of the experimental vaccines?

“The Doctors Trial considered the fate of twenty-three German physicians who either participated in the Nazi program to euthanize persons deemed “unworthy of life” (the mentally ill, mentally retarded, or physically disabled) or who conducted experiments on concentration camp prisoners without their consent.

The Doctors Trial lasted 140 days.

Eighty-five witnesses testified and almost 1,500 documents were introduced. Sixteen of the doctors charged were found guilty. Seven were executed.”

Gary G. Kohls, Duty to Warn, April 30, 2021

****

Politicians and Health Officials. Prosecuted if Found Guilty

It is understood that politicians and government health officials as well as members of parliament who endorse the marketing of an “unapproved” and “experimental” drug, and/or give instructions to doctors and scientists pertaining thereto, are also liable to prosecution under Nuremberg.

The same applies to the four Big Pharma companies (Pfizer BioNTech, AstraZeneka, Moderna Inc, and Johnson and Johnson) involved in the production and marketing of the experimental mRNA “vaccine” as well as the “philanthropic” billionaire foundations which are endorsing and financing the mRNA “gene therapy”.

With regard to the so-called emergency use authorization (EUA), it is now established and confirmed (beyond doubt) by the WHO (January 20, 2021) that the entire data base pertaining to tabulation of confirmed positive cases (RT-PCR test) (since early February 2020 in 193 member states of the UN) is invalid.

This flawed methodology (which has been repealed by the WHO) cannot be used to confirm (with reliable statistics) the existence of an emergency situation. Hence the emergency use authorization (EUA) criterion is totally invalid. Moreover, the criteria used to identify Covid related deaths are proven to be false.

Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, April 30, 2021

***

Below is the text of the Nuremberg indictment

The Full Transcript at Harvard Law School

FROM THE INDICTMENT

Count One – The Common Design or Conspiracy

1. Between September 1939 and April 1945 all of the defendants herein, acting pursuant to a common design, unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly did conspire and agree together and with each other and with diverse other persons, to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity, as defined in Control Council Law No. 10, Article II.

2. Throughout the period covered by this indictment all of the defendants herein, acting in concert with each other and with others, unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly were principals in, accessories to, ordered, abetted, took a consenting part in, and were connected with plans and enterprises involving the commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

3. All of the defendants herein, acting in concert with others for whose acts the defendants are responsible, unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly participated as leaders, organizers, investigators, and accomplices in the formulation and execution of the said common design, conspiracy, plans, and enterprises to commit, and which involved the commission of, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

4. It was a part of the said common design, conspiracy, plans, and enterprises to perform medical experiments upon concentration camp inmates and other living human subjects, without their consent, in the course of which experiments the defendants committed the murders, brutalities, cruelties, tortures, atrocities, and other inhuman acts, more fully described in counts two and three of this indictment.

5. The said common design, conspiracy, plans, and enterprises embraced the commission of war crimes and crimes against humanity, as set forth in counts two and three of this indictment, in that the defendants unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly encouraged, aided, abetted, and participated in the subjection of thousands of persons, including civilians, and members of the armed forces of nations then at war with the German Reich, to murders, brutalities, cruelties, tortures, atrocities, and other inhuman acts.

Count Two – War Crimes

6. Between September 1939 and April 1945 all of the defendants herein unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly committed war crimes, as defined by Article II of Control Council Law No. 10, in that they were principals in, accessories to, ordered, abetted, took a consenting part in, and were connected with plans and enterprises involving medical experiments without the subjects’ consent, upon civilians and members of the armed forces of nations then at war with the German Reich and who were in the custody of the German Reich in exercise of belligerent control, in the course of which experiments the defendants committed murders, brutalities, cruelties, tortures, atrocities, and other inhuman acts. Such experiments included, but were not limited to, the following:

A) High-Altitude Experiments B) Freezing Experiments C) Malaria Experiments D) Mustard Gas Experiments E) Sulfanilamide Experiments F) Bone, Muscle, and Nerve Regeneration and Bone Transplantation Experiments G) Sea-Water Experiments H) Epidemic Jaundice Experiments I) Sterilization Experiments J) Spotted Fever (Experiments K) Experiments with Poison L) Incendiary Bomb Experiments

7. Between June 1943 and September 1944 the defendants Rudolf Brandt and Sievers unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly committed war crimes, as defined by article II of Control Council Law No. 10, in that they were principals in, accessories to, ordered, abetted, took a consenting part in, and were connected with plans and enterprises involving the murder of civilians and members of the armed forces of nations then at war with the German Reich and who were in the custody of the German Reich in exercise of belligerent control. One hundred twelve Jews were selected for the purpose of completing a skeleton collection for the Reich University of Strasbourg. Their photographs and anthropological measurements were taken. Then they were killed. Thereafter, comparison tests, anatomical research, studies regarding race, pathological features of the body, form and size of the brain, and other tests, were made. The bodies were sent to Strasbourg and defleshed.

8. Between May 1942 and January 1944 the defendants Blome and Rudolf Brandt unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly committed war crimes, as defined by Article II of Control Council Law No. 10, in that they were principals in, accessories to, ordered, abetted, took a consenting part in, and were connected with plans and enterprises involving the murder and mistreatment of tens of thousands of Polish nationals who were civilians and members of the armed forces of a nation then at war with the German Reich and who were in the custody of the German Reich in exercise of belligerent control. These people were alleged to be infected with incurable tuberculosis. On the ground of insuring the health and welfare of Germans in Poland, many tubercular Poles were ruthlessly exterminated while others were isolated in death camps with inadequate medical facilities.

9. Between September 1939 and April 1945 the defendants Karl Brandt, Blome, Brack, and Hoven unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly committed war crimes, as defined by Article II of Control Council Law No. 10, in that they were principals in, accessories to, ordered, abetted, took a consenting part in, and were connected with plans and enterprises involving the execution of the so-called “euthanasia” program of the German Reich in the course of which the defendants herein murdered hundreds of thousands of human beings, including nationals of German-occupied countries. This program involved the systematic and secret execution of the aged, insane, incurably ill, of deformed children, and other persons, by gas, lethal injections, and diverse other means in nursing homes, hospitals, and asylums. Such persons were regarded as “useless eaters” and a burden to the German war machine. The relatives of these victims were informed that they died from natural causes, such as heart failure. German doctors involved in the “euthanasia” program were also sent to Eastern occupied countries to assist in the mass extermination of Jews.

10. The said war crimes constitute violations of international conventions, particularly of Articles 4, 5, 6, 7, and 46 of the Hague Regulations, 1907, and Articles 2, 3, and 4 of the Prisoner-of-War Convention (Geneva, 1929), the laws and customs of war, the general principles of criminal law as derived from the criminal laws of all civilized nations, the internal penal laws of the countries in which such crimes were committed, and Article II of Control Council Law No. 10.

Count Three – Crimes Against Humanity

(The particulars concerning the experiments that meet the definition of “Crimes Against Humanity” are set forth in paragraph 6 of count two of this indictment and are incorporated herein by reference.)

11. Between September 1939 and April 1945 all of the defendants herein unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly committed crimes against humanity, as defined by Article II of Control Council Law No. 10, in that they were principals in, accessories to, ordered, abetted, took a consenting part in, and were connected with plans and enterprises involving medical experiments, without the subjects’ consent, upon German civilians and nationals of other countries, in the course of which experiments the defendants committed murders, brutalities, cruelties, tortures, atrocities, and other inhuman acts.

12. Between June 1943 and September 1944 the defendants Rudolf Brandt and Sievers unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly committed crimes against humanity, as defined by Article II of Control Council Law No. 10, in that they were principals in, accessories to, ordered, abetted, took a consenting part in, and were connected with plans and enterprises involving the murder of German civilians and nationals of other countries.

13. Between May 1942 and January 1944 the defendants Blome and Rudolf Brandt unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly committed crimes against humanity, as defined by Article II of Control Council Law No. 10, in that they were principals in, accessories to, ordered, abetted, took a consenting part in, and were connected with plans and enterprises involving the murder and mistreatment of tens of thousands of Polish nationals.

14. Between September 1939 and April 1945 the defendants Karl Brandt, Blome, Brack, and Hoven unlawfully, willfully, and knowingly committed crimes against humanity, as defined by Article II of Control Council Law No. 10, in that they were principals in, accessories to, ordered, abetted, took a consenting part in, and were connected with plans and enterprises involving the execution of the so called “euthanasia” program of the German Reich, in the course of which the defendants herein murdered hundreds of thousands of human beings, including German civilians, as well as civilians of other nations.

15. The said crimes against humanity constitute violations of international conventions, including Article 46 of the Hague Regulations, 1907, the laws and customs of war, the general principles of criminal law as derived from the criminal laws of all civilized nations, the internal penal laws of the countries in which such crimes were committed, and of Article II of Control Council Law No. 10.

Count Four – Membership in Criminal Organization

16. The defendants Karl Brandt, Genzken, Gebhardt, Rudolf Brandt, Mrugowsky, Poppendick, Sievers, Brack, Hoven, and Fischer are guilty of membership in an organization declared to be criminal by the International Military Tribunal in Case No. 1, in that each of the said defendants was a member of the Schutzstaffeln Der Nationalsozialistischen Deutschen Arbeiterpartei (commonly known as the “SS”) after 1 September 1939. Such membership is in violation of paragraph I (d), Article II of Control Council Law No. 10

*

A Concise Summary of the 10 Elements of the Nuremberg Code

Voluntary consent of the human to be experimented upon is essential. The results of any experiment must be for the greater good of society. Human experiments should be based on previous animal experimentation. Experiments should be conducted by avoiding physical/mental suffering and injury. No experiments should be conducted if it is believed to cause death/disability. The risks should never exceed the benefits. Adequate facilities should be used to protect subjects. Experiments should be conducted only by qualified scientists. Subjects should be able to end their participation at any time. The scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment when injury, disability, or death is likely to occur.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dr Kohls practiced holistic mental health care in Duluth for the last decade of his family practice career prior to his retirement in 2008, primarily helping patients who had become addicted to cocktails of psychiatric drugs to safely go through the complex withdrawal process. His column often deals with various unappreciated health issues, including those caused by Big Pharma’s over-drugging, Big Vaccine’s over-vaccinating, Big Medicine’s over-screening, over-diagnosing and over-treating agendas and Big Food’s malnourishing food industry. Those four sociopathic entities can combine to even more adversely affect the physical, mental, spiritual and economic health of the recipients of the vaccines, drugs, medical treatments and the eaters of the tasty and ubiquitous “Franken Foods” – particularly when they are consumed in combinations, doses and potencies that have never been tested for safety or long-term effectiveness.

Dr Kohls’ Duty to Warn columns are archived at:

http://duluthreader.com/search?search_term=Duty+to+Warn&p=2;

http://www.globalresearch.ca/author/gary-g-kohls;

http://freepress.org/geographic-scope/national; https://www.lewrockwell.com/author/gary-g-kohls/; and

https://www.transcend.org/tms/search/?q=gary+kohls+articles

Featured image is from Inga – stock.adobe.com

Related Articles

8 February 2021

12 February 2021

23 February 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Gary G. Kohls and Prof Michel Chossudovsky, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/nuremberg-doctors-trial-modern-medicine-panic-promotion-fda-unapproved-eeua-covid-19-vaccines/5743983