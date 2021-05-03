3 hours ago May 3, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Video: Coronavirus Crisis Wrecking Havoc Worldwide. Dr. Richard Urso with Kristina Borjesson

By Dr. Richard Urso and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, May 03, 2021

“As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc around the world, evidences are piling up to show that powerful forces have been working to keep it that way.

My guest today is a physician from Texas whose medical license was briefly threatened because he prescribed hydroxychloroquine to his COVID patients. Hydroxychloroquine is a cheap drug that’s been around for a long time and is proven to be highly effective as part of the protocol for treating COVID patients.

In his testimony before the Texas Senate last March, Dr. Richard Urso talked about roadblocks and disinformation getting in the way of his efforts to treat his patients.”

Watch the interview below. OR CLICK HERE 
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wU15I-SQ7Gv6eKwyfeVHEB1SYsd-EmdK/previewDR. RICHARD URSO INTERVIEW SMALL FORMAT.mp4

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

This interview was aired on Progressive Radio Network.Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Interview – COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Risk Was Known, Ignored & Buried

Related Articles

The Lancet Published a Fraudulent Covid-19 Study: Editor Calls It “Department of Error”

5 June 2020

Leaked: “Deadly” Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to treat Covid 19: How the World’s Top Medical Journals, The Lancet and NEJM, Were Cynically Exploited by Big Pharma

13 August 2020

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), A Cure for COVID-19: Smear Campaign against US Doctors. Promotion of Hazardous Mass-Vaxxing

7 August 2020The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Richard Urso and Kristina Borjesson, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/dr-richard-urso-with-kristina-borjesson/5744126

One comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.