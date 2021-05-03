By Dr. Richard Urso and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, May 03, 2021

“As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc around the world, evidences are piling up to show that powerful forces have been working to keep it that way.

My guest today is a physician from Texas whose medical license was briefly threatened because he prescribed hydroxychloroquine to his COVID patients. Hydroxychloroquine is a cheap drug that’s been around for a long time and is proven to be highly effective as part of the protocol for treating COVID patients.

In his testimony before the Texas Senate last March, Dr. Richard Urso talked about roadblocks and disinformation getting in the way of his efforts to treat his patients.”

Watch the interview below. OR CLICK HERE

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wU15I-SQ7Gv6eKwyfeVHEB1SYsd-EmdK/previewDR. RICHARD URSO INTERVIEW SMALL FORMAT.mp4

