By Dr. Ludwig Watzal

Global Research, May 05, 2021

Anti-Russian Tony Blinken, US Secretary of State, and Dominic Raab, British Foreign Secretary, are meeting one day ahead of the G-7 foreign ministers in London to determine an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese agenda.

The outcome is as safe as the Bank of England. The Biden/Harris regime pushes the nonsense that determined the so-called Russia gate, which was totally fact-free. The same holds for the alleged Russian involvement in an explosion of a Czech ammunition depot in 2014 linked to two Russian agents who supposedly were involved in the “poisoning” of the Skripals in Salisbury/England. This hoax was made public after the Biden regime announced sanctions against Russia for alleged meddling in the 2020 elections. Czech President Milos Zeman uttered his surprise that nothing had been mentioned in the Intel reports since 2014, not even in the secret parts. Now, Zeman will be indicted of high treason for telling the truth!

Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, made it crystal clear that Russia is prepared and will react swiftly should the Biden regime or its docile European vassals will further sanction Russia. The European Union thinks it could sanction or lecture a self-aware sovereign Russian state like its dependent colonies.

The European Union lacks self-respect and self-consciousness because of its US vassal status and its lack of democratic legitimacy. One should remember Josep Borrell’s visit to Moscow, where he wanted to lecture Russia on human rights, especially on Alexei Navalny. Borrell holds the foreign policy portfolio of the EU. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told him to take care of Julian Assange and intervene in Russia’s internal affairs. Lavrov further told Borrell to be more concerned about the treatment of Catalans by Spanish policy and not so much about the treatment of pro-Navalny protesters. Borrell looked like a drowned rat and departed. Back in Brussels, the Commission released a bombastic statement of hot air.“The Russians Are Coming, Not Again…”: Biden Regime Imposes More Illegal Sanctions on Russia

Tony Blinken got snubbed when meeting with a Chinese delegation in Anchorage/Alaska. Blinken lectured the Chinese on various issues, especially the treatment of the Uyghur minority and Hong Kong. It seems as if the Chinese delegation had waited for an opportunity to teach the arrogant American delegation a lesson of diplomatic behavior and history. Before the US lecture other sovereign nations on democracy, human rights, or democracy, they should look in the mirror. The image the US presents to the world is chaotic, to say the least.

Up until now, it’s not clear whether the 2020 elections were “free and fair.” Many claims of massive voter fraud and manipulations are unresolved. Besides all State Courts, even the Supreme Court didn’t take up the case, although it would have been a classical case dealt with before the Supreme Court. Doesn’t the Supreme Court deal with other, much less important questions that don’t concern the US constitution?

Domestically, the Biden/Harris regime started a purge not only on the people who marched into the Capital on 6 January. This expression of people’s opposition to Biden was terminated as an “insurrection.” The US-instigated much more violent protests in other countries such as Ukraine, which ended in a putsch against a democratically elected President. With the whole might of the Intelligence apparatus, the FBI and the DOJ, the Biden regime prosecuting mostly poor people who voted for Donald Trump.

What’s disturbing is the mainstream media’s attitude, who are in lockstep with the government against “deplorable” America. The Hollywood and the East Coast elites despise the hillbillies of Heartland America. What only happens in totalitarian regimes, the media protect a regime from any criticism by not reporting, or blatant censorship, such as the big Tech corporations are practicing against any opinion, which doesn’t conform with their wokeism and support of cancel culture.

The purpose of Blinken’s second visit to Europe is to render support for the Russo-phobic American policy. At his first visit to Brussels, Blinken pressured the EU not to buy the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. It’ not surprising that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) protracts the approval of Sputnik V. Also, Brazil has been pressured not to take the vaccine, although already 64 countries in the world are using it. The efficiency is over 97 percent. The death rate is almost nil. One can ask, how long the European states want to poise in the vassal status? They should part from the US, otherwise the US will lead them into another war over fascist Ukraine.

Especially Germany is in the hot seat because of Nord Stream 2. Blinken announced that he would “convince” German foreign minister Heiko Maas to back out of the deal. There is a large “fifth column” of Atlanticists in Germany who call for a stop to the pipeline project in Germany. The most prominent is Annalena Baerbock from the Green Party, who was named chancellor candidate. Other German politicians who work against German national interests are Alexander Graf Lambsdorff (Free Democratic Party) and Norbert Röttgen (CDU), to name just a few.

The most Russophobe Party, however, is the Green Party. They are human rights fanatics and would go to war over Ukraine if the US does the fighting. After their field of experimentation in Afghanistan after 20 years of indoctrination failed, the Greens are looking for a new playground. The godfather of the Green Party, Joseph Fischer, pioneered the war of NATO aggression in the destruction of Yugoslavia.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO transformed into a tool of US aggression against countries, which could not defend themselves, such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, or Yemen. Now, the US will take on Russia and China. Instead, to return to classical diplomacy, the US behaves like a bully and orders submission. The US is the biggest violator of international law. They are using platitudes such as “value-driven” policy, which doesn’t mean a thing. Value is variable and highly volatile. The Biden/Harris regime is run by Barack Obama’s B-Team, which seems as if they pick up where Obama left off without realizing that the world has changed dramatically, which doesn’t seem to have got around until Washington.

9 February 2021

