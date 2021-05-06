By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, May 06, 2021Health Impact News 5 May 2021

The CDC has just released the newest total of deaths reported following the experimental COVID shots since they were granted emergency use authorization (EUA) in early December through May 3, 2021, and that total now stands at 4,178 deaths reported to VAERS. (Source.)

The number of deaths recorded following the experimental COVID injections now equals the total number of recorded deaths following vaccines for the past 20 years.

Source.

We have previously covered the work of Dr. Peter McCullough, a consultant cardiologist and Vice Chief of Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, TX. He is a Principal Faculty in internal medicine for the Texas A & M University Health Sciences Center.6000% Increase in Reported Vaccine Deaths 1st Quarter 2021 Compared to 1st Quarter 2020

Dr. McCullough is an internationally recognized authority on the role of chronic kidney disease as a cardiovascular risk state with over 1000 publications and over 500 citations in the National Library of Medicine.

He is the most published scientist in the history of his field.

He was recently interviewed by Alex Newman of The New American.

During this interview he stated:

A typical new drug at about five deaths, unexplained deaths, we get a black-box warning, your listeners would see it on TV, saying it may cause death. And then at about 50 deaths it’s pulled off the market.

Dr. McCullough compared what is happening today with the experimental COVID shots, which now have 4,178 recorded deaths, according to the CDC themselves, with the last time a vaccine was given an EUA in 1976 during the “Swine Flu Pandemic.”

In 1976 they attempted to vaccinate 55 million Americans with the experimental shot, and it had a recorded 500 cases of paralysis and 25 deaths, and so it was pulled from the market.

What we are seeing today with so many recorded deaths after the use of experimental pharmaceutical products is unprecedented, according to Dr. McCullough.

Watch the entire interview here.

The U.S. Government is Deliberately Allowing Big Pharma to Kill American Citizens – Children are Next

The official response to all these recorded deaths in VAERS by the CDC remains:

A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines.

The only thing that changed this week, after the FDA gave the go ahead to resume using the Johnson and Johnson COVID shots that cause fatal blood clots, is that they added this disclaimer:

However, recent reports indicate a plausible causal relationship between the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine and a rare and serious adverse event—blood clots with low platelets—which has caused deaths.

So they admit there is a causal relationship of the shots causing death, but they put it back on the market anyway, claiming that these adverse events are “rare.”

The next target for these killer injections are children, as Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorization with both the FDA in the U.S., and the EMA in Europe, to inject 12 to 15 year olds with their experimental COVID mRNA shots. (Source.)

FiercePharma has reported that Canada has just approved the Pfizer shot for 12 to 15 year olds. It was announced on Pfizer’s website today.

And the majority of the world’s population seems to be oblivious to the fact that genocide is happening right in front of our eyes, and prefer instead to believe the government “health authorities” who are lying and telling everyone this really isn’t happening.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Health Impact News

Related Articles

14 April 2021

26 April 2021

15 March 2021The original source of this article is Health Impact NewsCopyright © Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/cdc-4178-americans-dead-following-experimental-covid-injections-deaths-covid-shots-now-equal-20-years-recorded-deaths-following-vaccines-since-2001/5744492