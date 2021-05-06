This picture taken early on May 5, 2021 shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on a civilian plastics factory in the port city of Latakia, western Syria. (Photo by SANA)

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bassam Sabbagh says the Israeli regime’s repeated attacks against his country’s territory, sovereignty and independence threaten regional stability as well as international peace and security.

Sabbagh, in two identical letters addressed to the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and rotating President of the UN Security Council Zhang Jun on Thursday, stated that the Israeli military has committed new attacks against Syrian lands, launching an air raid against the coastal area southwest of Latakia city on May 5, which left a civilian dead and six others, including a child and his mother, injured besides material damage, SANA reported..

The Syrian diplomat added that Israeli forces carried out another act of aggression in the early hours of May 6, when a military helicopter fired a missile from the occupied Golan Heights at Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province, which landed in the town of Jubata al-Khashab without causing any damage.

Sabbagh said the two Israeli assaults are in flagrant violation of the international law, the UN Charter, Security Council Resolution 350 (1974) and the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement between Israel and Syria.I

The Syrian envoy pointed out that Israeli authorities enjoy full protection offered by certain permanent member states of the Security Council, which encourages the regime to press ahead with its aggression, occupation and incessant violations of the international law, and which poses a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.

Syria once again warns of the consequences of the Security Council’s failure to assume its responsibilities concerning maintenance of international peace and security, and dealing seriously and promptly with repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territories, Sabbagh emphasized.

The Syrian UN ambassador finally urged the Security Council to carry out its duties within the framework of the UN Charter, ensure implementation of Security Council Resolutions 242 (1967),338 (1973) and 497 (1981), and to pressure the Tel Aviv regime to stop its attacks on Syrian territories, end its occupation of the Golan Heights, and withdraw its forces to the line of June 4, 1967.

Israel frequently targets military positions inside Syria, especially those of the resistance movement Hezbollah, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists since 2011.

The Tel Aviv regime mostly keeps quiet about the attacks on Syrian territories, which many view as knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s increasing success in confronting terrorism in its territories.

Damascus has repeatedly urged the United Nations to condemn and take action against Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty.

On April 22, Syria called on the UN Security Council to take “firm and immediate” action to end Israeli acts of aggression after a barrage of Israeli missiles were launched from the direction of the occupied Golan Height on some targets near Damascus.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said at the time in a statement that the attack was a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and Syria’s sovereignty.

