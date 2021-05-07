By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

A recent Associated Press (AP) “report” entitled “The superspreaders behind top COVID-19 conspiracy theories”, directed against several authors, academics and independent media including Global Research describes Michel Chossudovsky as “a professor emeritus of economics … and a conspiracy theorist who has argued the U.S. military can control the weather”. (emphasis added)

The insinuation is that Chossudovsky is a “Superspreader”.

My response: “do you home work”. Sloppy journalism and “Fake News” on this and other issues including Covid.

There is a vast literature on weather modification for military use. The US Military can control the weather. And that is not a conspiracy theory, that’s a conspiracy fact.

I refer the distinguished AP journalists David Klepper, et al to consult the US Air Force document entitled “Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025“

Selected Articles: Weather Modification as US Military Strategy?

We are dealing with REAL weapons of mass destruction and WHY is not being reported upon.

It’s scary? Weather Modification for Military Use (2025) coincides chronologically with Joe Biden’s “New Cold War” and the World Economic Forum’s “Global Reset”.

I also suggest that the Associated Press consult the following document:

The Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques, United Nations, Geneva: 18 May 1977

Guided by the interest of consolidating peace, … and of saving mankind from the danger of using new means of warfare, (…) Recognizing that military … use of such [environmental modification techniques] could have effects extremely harmful to human welfare, Desiring to prohibit effectively military … use of environmental modification techniques in order to eliminate the dangers to mankind. … and affirming their willingness to work towards the achievement of this objective, (…) Each State Party to this Convention undertakes not to engage in military … use of environmental modification techniques having widespread, long-lasting or severe effects as the means of destruction, damage or injury to any other State Party.

(Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques, United Nations, Geneva, May 18, 1977. Entered into force: 5 October 1978, see full text of Convention in Annex)

We are dealing with is a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD) which has been virtually ignored by the mainstream media, with some exceptions.

This CBC documentary below released in the 1990s says the truth.

Those were the days of honest journalism.

(I will not comment on what the CBC has become today).

To watch this engaging 15-minute CBC documentary online, click here.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZO5Adt4nhCkTo view

I have undertaken research on both “weather warfare” as well as on the use of “low yield” tactical nuclear weapons which are now being upheld as an instrument of peace.

It’s called “nuclear peace”. According to “scientific opinion” (quoted by the mainstream media “Superspreaders”): “controlled nuclear proliferation [by the US] may be beneficial for inducing stability”.

And Joe Biden is now committed to extending Obama’s $1.2 trillion dollar nuclear weapons program which is intended to protect the “Free World”. What nonsense!

***

See also

Michel Chossudovsky, Weather Warfare: Beware the US military’s experiments with climatic warfare, The Ecologist, December 2007

Michel Chossudovsky, The Ultimate Weapon of Mass Destruction: “Owning the Weather” for Military Use, Global Research, September 27, 2004

