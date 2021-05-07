The latest on covid vaccine safety and effectiveness.

By Swiss Policy Research

May 07, 2021

Preface

SPR carefully distinguishes between short-term and long-term safety, short-term and long-term effectiveness, age- and sex-specific aspects, and medical and political questions. Some people might prefer a simpler, more black-and-white assessment, but this would not reflect complex reality.

A. Vaccine safety

Deadly Blood Clots Caused by COVID-19 Vaccine

All-cause deaths 65+, previous 7 days (Source: Israeli CBS)

B. Vaccine effectiveness

A vaccine may be not particularly safe (compared to the highest medical standards) and still be quite effective, at least in the short term. This seems to be the case for most experimental covid vaccines.

The decrease in covid infections in many US states and European countries since late winter or early spring was driven not primarily by vaccination campaigns, but by seasonal effects and other epidemic dynamics (both of which are well-known but poorly understood). This is shown by the fact that infections decreased simultaneously and to a similar extent in countries with a rather low vaccination rate. Population-wide data from the UK and Israel were quite difficult to interpret, as these countries were running their vaccination campaigns in parallel to an ongoing infection wave. As a matter of fact, their decrease in infections wasn’t any faster than in some countries with a low or very low vaccination rate, such as Portugal and South Africa. However, since about mid-April, the infection rate in Israel and the UK have indeed been lower than in most other countries. Despite these uncertainties, independent cohort studies do confirm a (short-term) vaccine effectiveness after the second dose of about 90% in people up to 70 years of age and about 65% in care home residents (in the case of the Pfizer vaccine and in terms of infections). The protection against (severe) disease and death may be even higher. A Swedish study found that compared to vaccination, a prior infection protects just as well, or even somewhat better, against a new Sars-CoV-2 infection (91% vs. 86%). Moreover, European countries that started their vaccination campaign prior to the spring waveconfirm a very good protective effect even in people over 80. For instance, the chart below shows that in Switzerland, hospitalizations in April of people aged 40 to 59 reached almost the level of the second wave, whereas they remained much lower in people aged 60 to 79 and especially in people 80+, who had been vaccinated first (orange vs. red curves). In contrast, multiple countries and several studies have confirmed that the mass vaccination campaign can itself ignite or boost an infection wave, an effect first described by SPR in February. Most recently, this was observed in the Seychelles, the country with the highest vaccination rate in the world, that entered into another lockdown (“despite” a mask mandate). Most likely, this effect is a combination of the vaccination campaign spreading the virus (even into high risk groups), and people exposing themselves to higher risks prior to full protection. Given this risk of a post-first-dose infection spike, early and prophylactic treatment protocolsare still relevant even – or especially – during vaccination campaigns.

Switzerland: Hospitalizations by age group. The difference between the orange curve (40-59) and the red curves (60-79 and 80+) in the second and third waves indicates vaccine effectiveness. (Source: BAG)

C. Political aspects

An Israeli lawyer speaks of “increasing coercion, discrimination, marking and division into two civil societies” due to the Israeli “green mark (pass)” system: “Basic activities such as work, education, health and recreation have become a luxury for only vaccinated people. And even then, only temporary.” The Israeli lawyer believes that “Israel is the ‘pilot’ that should serve as an example and justification for the whole world. If they convince the general public that there is ‘success’ here, it will be done all over the world and then it will get worse for all of us.”

*

