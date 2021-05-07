“To comply with CDC social distancing rules.”

By Paul Joseph WatsonGlobal Research, May 07, 2021Summit News 5 May 2021

Unvaccinated people are to be segregated from those who have received the COVID-19 jab at New York Yankees & Mets games, it has been revealed.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the news in a tweet, adding that capacities will be reduced to 33% in unvaccinated areas “to comply with CDC social distancing rules.”

All fans will be forced to wear face masks, despite CDC guidelines stating that those who have received the vaccine should no longer have to wear masks outside.

More news for baseball fans:



Starting May 19, full capacity seating at Yankee Stadium & Citi Field will be available for fully vaccinated people.



For unvaccinated the capacity will be 33% to comply with CDC social distancing rules.



Masks will be required for all fans. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 5, 2021

More news for baseball fans:



Starting May 19, full capacity seating at Yankee Stadium & Citi Field will be available for fully vaccinated people.



For unvaccinated the capacity will be 33% to comply with CDC social distancing rules.



Masks will be required for all fans. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 5, 2021

More news for baseball fans:



Starting May 19, full capacity seating at Yankee Stadium & Citi Field will be available for fully vaccinated people.



For unvaccinated the capacity will be 33% to comply with CDC social distancing rules.



Masks will be required for all fans. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 5, 2021

More news for baseball fans:



Starting May 19, full capacity seating at Yankee Stadium & Citi Field will be available for fully vaccinated people.



For unvaccinated the capacity will be 33% to comply with CDC social distancing rules.



Masks will be required for all fans. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 5, 2021

More news for baseball fans:



Starting May 19, full capacity seating at Yankee Stadium & Citi Field will be available for fully vaccinated people.



For unvaccinated the capacity will be 33% to comply with CDC social distancing rules.



Masks will be required for all fans. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 5, 2021

Cuomo provided no details on how fans would prove they have been vaccinated before attending the game.

This represents the beginning of a de facto domestic vaccine passport for Americans.

While unvaccinated fans will be allowed to attend games, albeit in a segregated area, there’s no guarantee they won’t be prevented from entering stadiums in the near future when the vaccine has been offered to everybody.CDC Begins Recommending Wearing Two Masks

The segregation policy is also being implemented by other countries, including Hong Kong, where unvaccinated people are seated in different areas of restaurants and restricted to a total of 4 people per table.

Respondents to Cuomo’s announcement expressed a mixture of sentiments, with some saying unvaccinated people should be barred altogether, while others complaining that they won’t be able to bring their unvaccinated kids to the game.

Others pointed out that the policy is straight up segregation and will only end in disaster.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Related Articles

7 April 2021

28 April 2021

23 April 2021The original source of this article is Summit NewsCopyright © Paul Joseph Watson, Summit News, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/new-york-yankees-mets-segregate-vaccinated-unvaccinated-fans/5744612