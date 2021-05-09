By Maya Chossudovsky-Ladouceur

First published on May 9, 2020.

One year later, the same oppressive lockdown directives prevail.

Mother’s Day. Sunday 10th of May 2020. [last year] The day families gather together, the day people in many countries around the World celebrate motherhood in every shape and form whether it be expectant mothers, the memory of mothers who have passed, step-mothers, grand-mothers…

Mother’s Day is a family celebration which honors motherhood. This year, Mother’s Day 2020 will be etched in people’s memory forever but unfortunately not for the right reasons. As we are living in strange times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people in many countries are forbidden by their governments to come together to celebrate the matriarch of the family.

The average number of children in a family in the U.S is 1.9 and as gatherings of more than 2 people even of the same family may be prohibited unless they live in the same household, people will have to celebrate this holiday apart.

If for example a family has 2 children who are adults and they in turn have a family of their own, they will not be able to visit their own mother let alone their grand-mother. Furthermore, some mothers may be more at risk than the average population: those who are over 65 years of age, as well as those with underlying medical conditions (asthma, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, etc.).

Is this lockdown really worth all the anxiety, sadness and family separation everyone is experiencing?

Media reports border on ridicule.

“Get together — from a safe social distance”. Your government does not allow you to “hug your mom”.

Fox news

CBC

Should we continue to “follow the rules” for Mother’s Day?

Are our governments telling us the truth?

Should this basic right for families to meet be taken away?

Hopefully, everything will be re-opened for Father’s Day, that’s on June 21…

