With the fall of former US President Donald Trump and the rise of now-President Joe Biden, “Europe is back to its subservient self,” including in dealing with the Iran nuclear deal, says a political commentator.

“Now that there’s a bit of ‘normalcy’ in the White House, the European powers are back to bending to the will of Washington on foreign policy issues,” said Myles Hoenig, a political analyst and former Green Party candidate in an interview with Press TV on Sunday.

The Western powers appear to have colluded to put more pressure on Tehran, he further suggested.

“Trump was a break in that for once, Europe had the guts to stand on its own. But now that Biden is president, Europe is back to its subservient self,” he said. “With regards to the Iran deal, this is a reset to how things were under [former President Barack] Obama, with Iran being placed in positions we only see when weaker nations are forced to bend to the will of superpowers.”

Long after the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action under Trump, Washington is now seeking the destruction of Iran’s new-generation centrifuges in exchange for a temporary suspension of some of the sanctions, a demand beyond Iran’s commitments under the nuclear deal.

https://if-cdn.com/ZNjzOnS?v=1&app=1

“This time Iran is being required to destroy new centrifuges that is allowed under JCPOA. This is something that Iran refuses to do and has every right to,” Hoenig noted. “As soon as Trump pulled out of the agreement, Iran was no longer bound to other rules within the agreement, yet maintained a willingness throughout to work with the other members of the agreement.”

Tehran has suggested that it would would remain vigilant while pursuing negotiations over the matter.

https://if-cdn.com/GIod9EV?v=1&app=1

“We will proceed while observing exactitude,” according to Abbas Araqchi, Iran’s senior negotiator in the talks.

This is while the US keeps refusing to “acknowledge its role in the destabilization of a region… in this case, of an agreement it was a signatory to,” Hoenig said.

The US return to the deal, backed by other world’s major superpowers, is yet to materialize in the Biden Democratic administration.

“The US needs to return to the agreement and the group of nations working to resolve this issue,” said the political analyst. “It needs to do so and remove the sanctions that it has arbitrarily placed on Iran. It tries to act in good faith but often fails, and its approach to working to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons is no exception.”

Tehran has time and again asserted that its nuclear program is solely peaceful.

https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2021/05/09/652308/Biden-Europe-Iran-deal-JCPOA-Araqchi