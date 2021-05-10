Global Research, May 10, 2021Texas Senate
Dr. Peter McCullough is Professor of Medicine and Vice Chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, Texas.
He is a Principal Faculty in internal medicine for the Texas A & M University Health Sciences Center.
Scientific information is being taken down by Facebook.
There is a total blackout on information to patients regarding treatment.
Patients are led to believe that Covid cannot be treated.
Medical doctors are prevented from treating.
