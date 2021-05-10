2 hours ago May 10, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Treatment of Covid-19: Dr. Peter McCullough’s Important Statement to the Texas Senate

By Dr. Peter McCullough

Global Research, May 10, 2021Texas Senate

Dr. Peter McCullough is Professor of Medicine and Vice Chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, Texas.

He is a Principal Faculty in internal medicine for the Texas A & M University Health Sciences Center.

Scientific information is being taken down by Facebook.

There is a total blackout on information to patients regarding treatment. 

Patients are led to believe that Covid cannot be treated. 

Medical doctors are prevented from treating.

.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/QAHi3lX3oGMMedia Censored COVID-19 Early Treatment Options that Could Have Reduced Fatalities by 85%. Prominent Medical Doctor

