By Dr. Peter McCullough

Global Research, May 10, 2021Texas Senate

Dr. Peter McCullough is Professor of Medicine and Vice Chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas, Texas.

He is a Principal Faculty in internal medicine for the Texas A & M University Health Sciences Center.

Scientific information is being taken down by Facebook.

There is a total blackout on information to patients regarding treatment.

Patients are led to believe that Covid cannot be treated.

Medical doctors are prevented from treating.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/QAHi3lX3oGMMedia Censored COVID-19 Early Treatment Options that Could Have Reduced Fatalities by 85%. Prominent Medical Doctor

29 June 2020

