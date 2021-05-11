By Global Research News

Halt COVID Vaccine, Prominent Scientist Tells CDC

By Dr. Jennifer Margulis, May 10, 2021

In a public comment to the CDC, molecular biologist and toxicologist Dr. Janci Chunn Lindsay, Ph.D., called to immediately halt Covid vaccine production and distribution. Citing fertility, blood-clotting concerns (coagulopathy), and immune escape, Dr. Lindsay explained to the committee the scientific evidence showing that the coronavirus vaccines are not safe.

Vaccine Passports Illegal, Infections and Deaths after Vaccines, Government and Media Lies, the “Booster” Myth

By Rodney Atkinson, May 10, 2021

According to all UK COVID vaccine adverse reaction reports 1,086 UK citizens have died following the two COVID vaccinations (Pfizer and Astra Zeneca) up to the reporting date of 29/4/21. COVID infections following the vaccination have risen to 973 for both vaccinations with 62 deaths – a death rate of 6.3% which is nearly twice the rate of deaths in general from COVID. Once again there have been big rises in Lymphadenopathy.

CDC Changes Rules for Counting Breakthrough Cases, as More Fully Vaccinated People Test Positive

By Megan Redshaw, May 10, 2021

According to a statement on the CDC’s website, the agency said to help “maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance” it will stop reporting weekly COVID breakthrough infections unless they result in hospitalization or death.

Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID Vaccines Probed in Europe after Reports of Heart Inflammation, Rare Nerve Disorder

By Noah Higgins-Dunn, May 10, 2021

Europe’s drug regulator says it’s evaluating an assortment of potential side effects following inoculation with leading COVID-19 vaccines, including heart inflammation, facial swelling and a rare nerve-degenerating disorder. Yet in most circumstances, it’s not clear whether the vaccines are to blame.

Treatment of Covid-19: Dr. Peter McCullough’s Important Statement to the Texas Senate

By Dr. Peter McCullough, May 10, 2021

Scientific information is being taken down by Facebook. There is a total blackout on information to patients regarding treatment. Patients are led to believe that Covid cannot be treated. Medical doctors are prevented from treating.

The Fateful Choice: Nuclear Arms Race or Nuclear Weapons-Free World

By Lawrence Wittner, May 10, 2021

The recent announcement by the British government that it plans a 40 Percent Increase in the number of nuclear weapons it possesses highlights the escalation of the exceptionally dangerous and costly nuclear arms race.

History: The Kent State May 4, 1970 Shootings. New Documents Surface, Raise Serious Questions

By Taylor Hudak and Alan Frank, May 10, 2021

The Kent State community commemorated the 51st anniversary of the May 4, 1970, shootings outside Taylor Hall on Tuesday. It was a solemn gathering as many former students returned to visit the site of a tragedy where the Ohio National Guard opened fire on anti-Vietnam War protestors. The shootings resulted in the deaths of four students and nine others were wounded.

Covid-19: Fifteen Important Concepts

By Dr. Meryl Nass, May 10, 2021

It appears that the adenovirus vectored DNA vaccines are about to be scuttled, due to high rates of bleeding (3% in Norway) and clotting (rate uncertain). Platelet activation was a known complication of adenovirus vaccines since at least 2007.

Video: Kenyan Physicians Question Gene Therapy Vaccine, Say Powers of the World Are Suppressing Effective Early COVID Treatment

By Uwe Alschner, Dr. Stephen Karanga, Dr. Wahome Ngare, and Kristina Borjesson, May 10, 2021

In an interview with Klartext podcast host, Uwe Alschner, frontline doctors Stephen Karanga and Dr. Wahome Ngare of the Catholic Doctors Association say early COVID treatment is highly effective and question whether vaccines—which they say are misnamed and should be called gene therapy—are necessary or safe.

80 Years Ago: Fall of France, the Wehrmacht’s Advance Through the Ardennes Forest

By Shane Quinn, May 10, 2021

Eight decades ago in the late summer of 1940 the Wehrmacht’s generals, at Adolf Hitler’s behest, were beginning preparations for a massive invasion of the USSR. Morale within the German Army was very good indeed, for obvious reasons. Within six weeks Germany’s traditional nemesis France had been conquered at remarkable ease, along with the Low Countries of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, demonstrating that this second major European war was proving rather different to the bitter toil of its 1914-1918 predecessor.

Covid Lockdown in India: Anthony Fauci ‘Has No Clue and No Authority to Lecture on What Is Good for India’

By Colin Todhunter, May 10, 2021

In light of the current COVID-related situation in India, Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US adviser on COVID, has called for India to implement a hard lockdown and for the mass roll-out of vaccines. However, Fauci has no clue and no authority to lecture on what is good for India.

Victory Day: Ukrainian Officials Imply Conflict with Russia Equivalent to Nazi Invasion

By Rick Rozoff, May 10, 2021

On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany and the end of World War Two in Europe (Victory in Europe Day to much of the world), what since the 2014 coup in Ukraine has been celebrated as the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited a common gravesite where the remains of Ukrainian soldiers killed in that war are buried. He chose a war memorial in Lugansk – where his army is engaged in a seven-year war with the Lugansk People’s Republic.

