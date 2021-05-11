By Dr. Gary Null and Richard Gale

Global Research, May 11, 2021

Had the FDA and Anthony Fauci’s National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Disease (NIAID) started approving existing clinically-proven and inexpensive drugs for treating malaria, parasites and other pathogens at the start of the pandemic, millions of people would have been saved from experiencing serious infections or dying from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Why federal health officials never followed this strategy is a question the mainstream media refuses to ask.

Another question that the medical establishment, let alone our compliant media, is why have they failed to ask whether there are reliable studies in the peer-reviewed literature and testimonies from thousands of day-to-day clinical physicians worldwide who treat Covid-19 patients with these drugs, in particular hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin. In most nations, there has been enormous success in treating Covid patients at the early and moderate stages of infection. However, in the US, Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, the FDA and our institutional medical leaders have categorically denied their use. In fact they are quick to erect obstacles to prevent them from being prescribed.

When these questions are posited as a general argument for advocating expedient measures to protect public health during this pandemic, would it not have been wise to have prioritized HCQ, Ivermectin, and other remedies with a record of curtailing Covid, such as the antibiotic azithromycin, zinc, selenium, Vitamins C and D, and melatonin as a first line of defense? There was absolutely no need to have waited for experimental vaccines or experimental drugs such as Remdesivir before the pandemic became uncontrollable. But this is what Fauci and Trump permitted to happen.

If this strategy of medical intervention had been followed, would it have been successful? The answer is likely an unequivocal “yes”. Both HCQ and, even better, Ivermectin have been prophylactically prescribed by physicians working on pandemic’s front lines with enormous success. Yet those American physicians struggling to get this urgent message out to federal health officials are being marginalized and ridiculed en masse. Only in the US, the UK, France, South Africa and several other developed nations has there been a stubborn hubris to deny their effectiveness, and where there have been concerted efforts to undermine these cheaper alternative remedies. The World Health Organization recommends Ivermectin for Covid-19 so why not the US and these other nations? Under oath, multiple physicians and professors at American medical schools have testified before Congress to present the scientific evidence supporting HCQ and Ivermectin. These are otherwise medical professionals at the very heart of treating Covid-19 patients.Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), A Cure for COVID-19: Smear Campaign against US Doctors. Promotion of Hazardous Mass-Vaxxing

Today, American journalism is in shambles. In fact, it is a disgrace. The American public is losing its trust in the media. Whether it is CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post, NPR or PBS, they each have unlimited resources to properly investigate the federal and institutional machinery behind the government health policies being thrust upon us. Yet no mainstream journalist has found the moral compass to bring this truth to the public.

In the meantime, we are allowing millions to die, and countless others to be seriously affected from a severe infection because of professional medical neglect and a healthcare system favoring the pharmaceutical industry’s frantic rush to develop expensive novel drugs and experimental vaccines. The incentive by the drug makers is to take every advantage available within the FDA’s emergency use loopholes to get their products approved as quickly as possible. The primary advantage is that these novel drugs and vaccines can then leap over regulatory hurdles, which otherwise would require them to conduct lengthy and thorough clinical trials to prove their efficacy and safety. The consequence is that none of the new pharmaceutical Covid-19 interventions have been adequately reviewed.

On the other hand, HCQ and Ivermectin have an established legacy of prior research and have been on the market for decades. Worldwide, it is not unreasonable to claim that billions of people have been treated with these drugs.

Below is a breakdown of the studies conducted so far for HCQ, Ivermectin and Vitamin D specifically for combatting the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Hydroxychloroquine

291 studies, 218 peer-reviewed have been conducted specifically for Covid-19

241 have been clinical trials that involved 3,875 scientists and over 366,000 patients

33 were randomize controlled trials

65% improvement in 26 early treatment trials

72% improvement in 11 early stage infection treatment mortality results

22% improvement in 164 late stage infection treatment trials (patients in serious condition)

Full list of HCQ studies and details here.

Ivermectin

92 studies, 52 peer-reviewed have been conducted specifically for Covid-19

54 have been clinical trials that involved 442 scientists and over 17,600 patients

27 were randomized controlled trials

85% improvement in 14 prophylaxis trials

80% improvement in 20 early stage infection treatment trials

47% improvement in 20 late stage infection treatment trials

74% improvement in 20 mortality results

Full list of Ivermectin studies and details here.

Vitamin D

74 studies conducted by over 650 scientists

52 sufficiency studies with 12,000 patients

23 treatment trials with 23,000 patients

53% improvement in 23 treatment trials

53% improvement in 52 sufficiency studies

63% improvement in 14 treatment mortality results

Full list of Vitamin D studies and details here.

Please share this information. The inept policies and measures being taken by our federal health officials and by both the former Trump and present Biden administrations are unparalleled in American healthcare history. And never before has the media been so willing to self-censor and been so grossly irresponsible to hide the published science and the truth.

*

Richard Gale is the Executive Producer of the Progressive Radio Network and a former Senior Research Analyst in the biotechnology and genomic industries.

Dr. Gary Null is the host of the nation’s longest running public radio program on alternative and nutritional health and a multi-award-winning documentary film director, including The War on Health, Poverty Inc and Plant Codes.

