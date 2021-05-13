By The Global Research Team

Global Research, May 13, 2021

In an era of media disinformation, our focus has essentially been to center on the “unspoken truth”.

Twenty years ago, in the Summer of 2001, the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) launched the globalresearch.ca website. In the course of the last 20 years, we have published more than 100,000 articles, in-depth reports and analysis on issues which are barely covered by the mainstream media. Our thanks to our authors and our readers.

This has not been an easy task. We are living one of the most serious crises in modern history. Censorship of independent media is ongoing. Fundamental human rights are being threatened.

In order to keep the Global Research website alive and well in 2022 and beyond, we are launching a fundraising campaign from now until the end of June.

Our goal is to raise $25,000, which we will put towards covering multiple running costs associated with GlobalResearch.ca, its partner websites Mondialisation.ca (français), Globalizacion.ca (Español) and Asia-PacificResearch.com.

Other activities include the GRTV program, the Newsletter (sent to GR subscribers) and the Global Research News Hour (GRNH) radio program which airs on CKUW 95.9FM out of the University of Winnipeg as well as by several college and community radio stations in Canada and the US.

With 700,000 monthly visitors and 2 million monthly page views, we have retained a solid readership for which we are extremely grateful.

We are committed to making our content accessible to a broad readership worldwide. GR articles can now be read in 51 languages using our translation AI plugin.

Can you help us cover our expenses and protect independent thought and analysis online by becoming a member or making a donation?

Click to donate:

Click to make a one-time or a recurring donation

Click to become a member (receive free books!):

Thank you for supporting independent media.

The Global Research Team

Related Articles

22 September 2011

29 December 2010

16 June 2020The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © The Global Research Team, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/global-research-campaign-protect-independent-thought-and-analysis-online/5693401