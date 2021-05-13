(that accurately “predicted” the Coronavirus “pandemic” 6 weeks before it happened)

By Dr. Gary G. Kohls

Global Research, May 13, 2021

Less than two months prior to Event 201 (October 19, 2019), Bill Gates invested up to 55 million dollars in BioNTech stock – the company that co-developed – with Pfizer – the first experimental (and still unapproved (by the FDA) 2-dose mRNA vaccine.)

On October 19, 2019, 15 invited – and well-rehearsed – spokespersons of 15 different billion-dollar trans-national corporate entities participated in a well-rehearsed table-top “pandemic coronavirus” exercise that planner Bill Gates labeled “Event 201”.

The institutions at the exercise included among others:

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC

The World Health Organization (WHO)

The UN Foundation,

Johnson & Johnson ( J & J),

John Hopkins University ,

, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF),

The World Economic Forum (WEF) ,

, The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA),

Marriott,

MasterCard,

Lufthansa Airlines,

The World Bank

The UPS Foundation.

It should be obvious to any casual observer that each of those powerful and wealthy, for-profit entities has long-term financial or reputational conflicts of interest in any future crisis – planned or otherwise.Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Interview: COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Risk Was Known, Ignored & Buried

It is important for anyone with a shred of common sense and a little bit of suspicion about anything involving the above profiteering entities to look back at what has transpired over the past 18 months, involving any of the following 5 items:

1] The World Economic Forum’s announced its “Great Reset” (= “New World Order” outline) program for the world’s economies;

2] The Big Pharma-controlled Mainstream Media exerted total censorship control over potentially fair-minded, unbiased reporting about the epidemic;

3] Many uber-wealthy global entities (including the ubiquitous tax-exempt “Foundations”) experienced massive profits during the 2020 “Plague Year” at the same exact time when millions of small businesses (that aren’t listed on any stock exchange) suffered such serious financial losses and/or failures;

4] For the past 12 months there have been 24/7 government propaganda campaigns pushing the already-purchased, still experimental Covid-19 “vaccines”, that are still unproven to be either safe or effective long-term; and

5] Big Pharma corporations were not required to do animal lab safety testing before human (guinea pig) trials were done with the experimental vaccines.

*

Dr Kohls practiced holistic mental health care in Duluth for the last decade of his family practice career prior to his retirement in 2008, primarily helping patients who had become addicted to cocktails of psychiatric drugs to safely go through the complex withdrawal process. His column often deals with various unappreciated health issues, including those caused by Big Pharma’s over-drugging, Big Vaccine’s over-vaccinating, Big Medicine’s over-screening, over-diagnosing and over-treating agendas and Big Food’s malnourishing food industry. Those four sociopathic entities can combine to even more adversely affect the physical, mental, spiritual and economic health of the recipients of the vaccines, drugs, medical treatments and the eaters of the tasty and ubiquitous “Franken Foods” – particularly when they are consumed in combinations, doses and potencies that have never been tested for safety or long-term effectiveness.

12 March 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Gary G. Kohls, Global Research, 2021

