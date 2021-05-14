By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, May 14, 2021Health Impact News 13 May 2021

The CDC released the latest death figures following the experimental COVID injections this week, and that death toll now stands at 4,434 people, adults and children, that have been recorded as dying after receiving one of the experimental COVID injections.

Source.

To put this number in perspective, since the CDC continues to claim that these deaths do “not establish a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines,” these deaths now exceed the total number of deaths reported to VAERS following vaccination for the past 21 years!

From 1/1/2000 through 11/30/2020 (the last month before COVID shots were given emergency use) there were 4,394 deaths recorded for a span of 21 years.

Source.6000% Increase in Reported Vaccine Deaths 1st Quarter 2021 Compared to 1st Quarter 2020

Please take note that for that 21-year period, over 50% of the recorded deaths following vaccination were infants and toddlers under the age of 3, because this is the next targeted demographic to receive the experimental COVID shots: young children.

Earlier this week the FDA gave emergency use authorization to start injecting children between the ages of 12 and 15. See: Criminal FDA Authorizes Emergency Use for Pfizer’s mRNA Injections on 12-15 Year-olds – Up to State Governors to Save the Nation’s Children

Both the Moderna and Pfizer experimental COVID shots are being injected into children as young as 6 months old in their trials, with the expectation that the FDA will grant an EUA for that age group as well. Some of those infants and toddlers in the trials have already died. See: CDC Reports 2 More Infant DEATHS Following Experimental COVID Injections During Clinical Trials

We are witnessing GENOCIDE before our very eyes, as the corporate media (with few exceptions), is denying what is happening, and promoting the shots out of fear and misinformation.

Since many governors have now taken action to prevent COVID Vaccine Passports and discrimination against those who refuse the experimental shots, will they also issue executive orders to prevent their State’s local health departments from injecting children with these shots?

At this point, the fate of our nation’s children is in their hands, as the federal government health agencies are completely in bed with Big Pharma and have no regard for human life whatsoever.

FiercePharma announced today that with the FDA EUA for adolescents, the nation’s pharmacy retail chains will now begin administering the shots.

Now that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has secured approval to be administered to kids aged 12 to 15, major retail pharmacies are adjusting their policies to make the shots quickly available.

CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Rite Aid all announced this week that appointments would be open to adolescents following the Food and Drug Administration’s decision. Walgreens said that appointments can be scheduled online or through walk-ins up to 30 minutes before the desired time.

Both CVS and Rite Aid are now extending the option for vaccine clinics to schools to encourage greater uptake in this age group. (Source.)

Governors need to act quickly to stop the carnage that is about to happen in our nation’s children. If you are a parent, rely on NO ONE to help you protect your children (except God).

Do not allow your children to go to school or college if one of these injections is required for attendance. Make sure you have a family doctor or pediatrician who respects your right to informed consent, and be careful if you have to take your child to the hospital or emergency room, as they may deny you care if you refuse the shot for your child.

At this point, any establishment that tries to mandate an experimental COVID shot is breaking the law, as the FDA guidance documents that are supposed to be given out to everyone prior to the shots make it VERY CLEAR that these are experimental products NOT approved by the FDA, and that they are completely VOLUNTARY.

*

1 March 2021The original source of this article is Health Impact NewsCopyright © Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News, 2021

