Butting Heads with China and Russia: American Diplomats Are Outclassed

By Philip Giraldi, May 14, 2021

With the exception of the impending departure of U.S. and NATO forces from Afghanistan, if it occurs, the White House seems to prefer to use aggression to deter adversaries rather than finesse. The recent exchanges between Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting in Alaska demonstrate how Beijing has a clear view of its interests which Washington seems to lack.

New Intermarium: Biden, NATO Pledge Support to NATO’s Nine-Nation Eastern Flank

By Rick Rozoff, May 14, 2021

NATO’s Stoltenberg went out of his way to fawn over President Biden, praising him twice in a brief message. In particular he celebrated the new American administration’s “commitment to rebuilding alliances” and “strengthening NATO.”

Vaccine Passports Banned in Wyoming

By Steve Watson, May 14, 2021

The Governor of Wyoming has banned vaccine passports, issuing a directive that states no person should be denied access to any places or services based on their vaccination status. Republican Mark Gordon’s directive outlines that “Vaccine passport programs have the potential to politicize a decision that should not be politicized.”

The Siege of Gaza and the Fight for Jerusalem

By Donald Monaco, May 14, 2021

Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Palestinian families living in East Jerusalem and its invasion of Al-Aqsa Mosque to quell protests against this atrocity escalated tensions in the ancient city that reverberated throughout occupied Palestine.

“Gaza Will Burn”: Israel’s War Cabinet Approves Escalated Aggression on Gaza

By Stephen Lendman, May 14, 2021

Late Wednesday, cabinet members unanimously agreed to intensify IDF terror-bombing of Gaza — including strikes on civilian targets. War minister Gantz said “Gaza will burn” — meaning an intent to commit greater crimes of war and against humanity than already.

History of World War II: Operation Barbarossa. The Roots of Its Failure

By Shane Quinn, May 14, 2021

Operation Barbarossa, whose 80th anniversary falls next month, was the largest military operation ever undertaken. This German invasion of the Soviet Union proved to be the decisive confrontation of the Second World War, and the effects of its outcome lasts to the current day.

Geopolitical Projection: US Claims China Is an “Aggressor”

By Brian Berletic, May 14, 2021

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has, in a 60 Minutes interview, accused China of acting “repressively at home and more aggressively abroad,” emphasizing it as a “fact.” He repeated unfounded claims that “1 million” Uyghurs are being interned in facilities in China’s western region of Xinjiang and referred to it as “genocide.”

“The Storming of The Bastille 2021” Le Retour! “Danser Encore”. Flashmob in Paris

By Catherine Austin Fitts and Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 14, 2021

“Danser Encore” in Paris confronts the lies of a corrupt French government which serves the interests of the financial establishment. What is required is to Break the Legitimacy and Authority of the architects of the infamous Covid Project including the “Great Reset”.

CDC: Death Toll Following Experimental COVID Injections Now at 4,434 – More than 21 Years of Recorded Vaccine Deaths from VAERS

By Brian Shilhavy, May 14, 2021

The CDC released the latest death figures following the experimental COVID injections this week, and that death toll now stands at 4,434 people, adults and children, that have been recorded as dying after receiving one of the experimental COVID injections.

“Greater Israel”: The Zionist Plan for the Middle East

By Israel Shahak and Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 14, 2021

The Palestinian Catastrophe prevails. In a 2018 report, the United Nations stated that Gaza had become “unliveable”: With an economy in free fall, 70 per cent youth unemployment, widely contaminated drinking water and a collapsed health care system, Gaza has become “unliveable”, according to the Special Rapporteur on human rights in the Palestinian Territories.”

