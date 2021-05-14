2 hours ago May 14, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Vaccine Passports Banned in Wyoming

“Vaccine passport programs have the potential to politicize a decision that should not be politicized”

By Steve Watson

Global Research, May 14, 2021Summit News 11 May 2021

The Governor of Wyoming has banned vaccine passports, issuing a directive that states no person should be denied access to any places or services based on their vaccination status.

Republican Mark Gordon’s directive outlines that “Vaccine passport programs have the potential to politicize a decision that should not be politicized.”

“They would divide our citizens at a time when unity in fighting the virus is essential, and harm those who are medically unable to receive the vaccine,” Gordon noted.

Gordon also urged that getting a vaccine “is a personal choice based upon personal circumstances.”Video: The Dark Future of Health Passports

Gordon was also an early proponent of scrapping the mask mandate back in March, and allowing businesses to reopen.

Wyoming joins other states including Alabama, Minnesota, South Carolina, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Montana, Texas and South Dakota that have all either passed legislation or issued orders to prevent mandatory vaccinations or COVID passport schemes.

New York, However is still heading down the vaccine passports route.

After trialling such schemes, there are now expectations that proof of vaccination will be needed to attend events, and even to enter bars and restaurants.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from The Freedom Articles

Related Articles

Seven Reasons Why a Vaccine Passport (Pass, Certificate or Whatever They Want to Call It) Should Give Us Pause for Thought

24 April 2021

More Countries Adopt Vaccine Passports to ‘Boost Tourism’

11 March 2021

Selected Articles: 7 Reasons Why a Vaccine Passport Should Give Us Pause for Thought

15 April 2021The original source of this article is Summit NewsCopyright © Steve WatsonSummit News, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/vaccine-passports-banned-wyoming/5745261

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.