By David Sheen

May 14, 2021 “Information Clearing House” – – The far right is in the ascendancy all around the globe. In Israel, factions once excoriated for being too racist even by Israeli standards have been welcomed into the halls of power by the government itself.

Why has Likud rehabilitated the most reactionary US-born rabbis and their local acolytes in the forefront of Israel’s eliminationist movement? How have their efforts to turn the whole of Israel/Palestine into a single, racially pure religious state escaped the attention of the mainstream media, for decades?

Come and hear a shocking report from inside Israeli society by the distinguished local journalist and human-rights defender David Sheen.

David Sheen is an independent journalist and film maker originally from Toronto, Canada who now lives in Dimona, Israel. Sheen began blogging when he first moved to Israel in 1999 and later went on to work as a reporter and editor at the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz. His current work focuses primarily on racial tensions and religious extremism within His website is www.davidsheen.com .

Registration is necessary to post comments. We ask only that you do not use obscene or offensive language. Please be respectful of others.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/56541.htm