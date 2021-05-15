3 hours ago May 15, 2021Jaime C.

gallery Video: Pfizer’s Criminal Record. Largest Medical “Fraudulent Marketing” Case in US History

By US Department of Justice

Global Research, May 15, 2021

Pfizer “Largest Health Care Fraud” 2009

Déjà Vu: Flash Forward to 2020-2021

How on earth could you trust a Big Pharma vaccine conglomerate which pleaded guilty to criminal charges by the US Department of Justice including “fraudulent marketing” and “felony violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act”?

The 2020-2021 mRNA vaccine violations far surpass the health care fraud committed by Pfizer Inc in 2009.

“Fraudulent marketing” is an understatement: The mRNA vaccine announced by Pfizer – BioNTech is based on an experimental gene editing mRNA technology which has a bearing on the human genome.  The standard animal lab tests using mice or ferrets were not conducted.  Pfizer “went straight to human “guinea pigs.”

M. Ch,   Global Research Editor, May 15, 2021

VIDEO. US Department of Justice (DOJ) Statement

$2.3 Billion  Medical Fraud settlement with Pfizer
https://www.c-span.org/video/standalone/?288664-1/pfizer-medical-fraud-settlement

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-pfizers-criminal-record-largest-medical-fraudulent-marketing-case-in-us-history/5745183

