By US Department of Justice

Global Research, May 15, 2021US Department of Justice

Pfizer “Largest Health Care Fraud” 2009

Déjà Vu: Flash Forward to 2020-2021

How on earth could you trust a Big Pharma vaccine conglomerate which pleaded guilty to criminal charges by the US Department of Justice including “fraudulent marketing” and “felony violation of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act”?

The 2020-2021 mRNA vaccine violations far surpass the health care fraud committed by Pfizer Inc in 2009.

“Fraudulent marketing” is an understatement: The mRNA vaccine announced by Pfizer – BioNTech is based on an experimental gene editing mRNA technology which has a bearing on the human genome. The standard animal lab tests using mice or ferrets were not conducted. Pfizer “went straight to human “guinea pigs.”

M. Ch, Global Research Editor, May 15, 2021

VIDEO. US Department of Justice (DOJ) Statement

$2.3 Billion Medical Fraud settlement with Pfizer

https://www.c-span.org/video/standalone/?288664-1/pfizer-medical-fraud-settlement

Related Articles

4 May 2021

26 March 2021

3 April 2021The original source of this article is US Department of JusticeCopyright © US Department of Justice, US Department of Justice, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-pfizers-criminal-record-largest-medical-fraudulent-marketing-case-in-us-history/5745183