Middle East and “Greater Israel”: There Will be War

By Timothy Alexander Guzman

Global Research, May 16, 2021

At this point, there is no hope for peace in the Middle East, I know it sounds pessimistic but it’s fair to say that a new war has officially begun. Israel’s aggressive behavior against the Palestinians, Lebanon (Hezbollah), Syria and of course, Iran has increased over the years. The US embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was the straw that broke the camels’ back for the Palestinians because it was a step towards Israel’s expanded control in one of the world’s oldest and holiest cities for Arabs, Christians and Jews alike. Israel’s vision for hegemonic power in the center of the Arab world is written in Oded Yinon’s ‘The Zionist Plan for the Middle East’ which describes the long-term goal of Israel expanding beyond its borders deep into Arab territories.

This current situation is the result of what Theodore Hertzl (the father of Zionism) who had envisioned a country for the Jewish people. He said that “the area of the Jewish State stretches: “From the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.” Rabbi Fischmann reiterated what Hertzl had dreamed of also said that “the Promised Land extends from the River of Egypt up to the Euphrates, it includes parts of Syria and Lebanon.” The Yinon plan makes it clear on what Israel’s main objective is and it is disturbing:

The plan operates on two essential premises. To survive, Israel must 1) become an imperial regional power, and 2) must effect the division of the whole area into small states by the dissolution of all existing Arab states. Small here will depend on the ethnic or sectarian composition of each state. Consequently, the Zionist hope is that sectarian-based states become Israel’s satellites and, ironically, its source of moral legitimation.

This is not a new idea, nor does it surface for the first time in Zionist strategic thinking. Indeed, fragmenting all Arab states into smaller units has been a recurrent theme. This theme has been documented on a very modest scale in the AAUG publication, Israel’s Sacred Terrorism (1980), by Livia Rokach. Based on the memoirs of Moshe Sharett, former Prime Minister of Israel, Rokach’s study documents, in convincing detail, the Zionist plan as it applies to Lebanon and as it was prepared in the mid-fifties

Israel’s expansion into Palestinian territories is part of that plan and the Palestinians understand this very well. The US under the Biden regime like every American regime before it will support its closest ally in the Middle East and that is Israel. There is one important group of people worth mentioning and that is the 50 million plus American Christian Zionists who support Israel because they believe that the chosen people of God shall return to the Holy Land. According to the Christian Zionists, the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 follows prophesies from the Holy Bible, therefore some Christians believe that Jews uniting in Israel will bring about the second coming of Jesus Christ. With that type of support coming from the bible belt in America and Washington’s political establishment who are all in the pockets of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) allows Israel to continue its aggressive behavior towards their Arab neighbors.

It is also possible to consider the fact that within Israel’s circle of power, economists and political scientists have been sounding the alarm of a US economic collapse that won’t be able to support Israel’s future financially and militarily and that is a harsh reality that the Israelis do not want to face anytime soon, therefore, time is short for Israel. So they will continue to bomb the Palestinians and that will eventually lead into an expanded war against Lebanon (Hezbollah) and Syria. In the meantime, Israel will continue its war against the Gaza strip because they want the Palestinians to suffer the consequences of resisting occupying forces on their own land. The Israelis want Gaza, the West Bank and other areas to be totally destroyed in an effort to force the Palestinians into exile.

This new war will lead into something catastrophic for the world in the foreseeable future, it’s inevitable. I hate to be pessimistic, but the reality is that war is already here, and it will be brutal. The world needs to speak out against this injustice and stop this escalating war in Gaza from becoming a world war that can spin out of control.

Timothy Alexander Guzman is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

