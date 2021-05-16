Seychelles: World’s Most Vaccinated Country See Surges in COVID-19 Cases, as USA Changes Rules for Testing Vaccinated People

By TheCOVIDBlog.com

The vaccine agenda is failing. All vaxx-fanatics have already received their shots in the United States. They make up the one-third of Americans that are “fully-vaccinated” as of today. But the U.S. needs a new strategy for convincing the rest of the population to roll up their sleeves.

A new AP-NORC poll found that 61% of Americans who have not been vaccinated definitely or probably will not volunteer for any of the experimental shots. That is mostly because 1) the shot are dangerous and 2) there are no benefits but lot of risks. Seychelles is reinforcing the fact that these shots have no genuine medical purpose that helps anyone.

The Seychelles is the most vaccinated country in the world, according to Our World in Data. More than 60% of the island nation’s 98,500 residents are fully-vaccinated. But the country closed schools, limited bar hours, and cancelled all sporting events last week after active COVID-19 cases rose from 612 on April 28 to 1,068 on May 3. Most residents received the experimental inactivated virus Sinopharm shots. The rest received AstraZeneca (Covishield) shots. The CDC says American travelers should avoid the country.

Some mainstream media are blaming so-called COVID variants for the situation in the Seychelles. Others are saying the China-made Sinopharm shots are not as effective as the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca shots. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Chile are among the top five most-vaccinated countries in the world as well. Those countries have also experienced rising COVID-19 cases with Sinopharm as their primary experimental shot.A More Honest Perspective of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The United States must prevent COVID-19 surges here, particularly among the so-called fully vaccinated, if it wishes to maintain this COVID-19 agenda. So the CDC is, again, changing its testing and statistical gathering methods.

Breakthrough cases about to disappear

A “fully-vaccinated” person who tests positive for COVID-19 is a “breakthrough case,” according to the CDC. Three Florida counties reported 38 such cases in March. Washington state reported 102 breakthrough cases last month, including two deaths. We covered the story of Mr. Alan Sporn, the Illinois man who died of COVID-19 two months after being fully vaccinated. These cases are happening far more often than we’re hearing about. If the trend continues, even Americans enthusiastic about the shots will start questioning their effectiveness. The CDC can’t allow that to happen.

The agency issued updated guidance on April 30 for testing vaccinated individuals for COVID-19. Breakthrough cases are now only counted in official statistics if the person is hospitalized or dies. The CDC is also lowering the PCR amplification cycle threshold for breakthrough case to 28 or less. Dr. Kary Mullis, who invented the PCR test, made clear that his invention was never intended to test for and diagnose diseases. Further, a vast majority of U.S. COVID-19 positive cases were derived from 40-plus PCR cycles.

Upwards of 90% of U.S. COVID-19 cases are/were false positives due to PCR cycle thresholds above 35. A cycle threshold of 28 for breakthrough cases almost guarantees negative COVID-19 tests for breakthrough subjects. The goal here is to make it look like the experimental mRNA and viral vector shots work in preventing the spread of COVID-19. But all the CDC is doing is utilizing statistical magic to tell the desired story.

Propaganda push to save the lie

So-called breakthrough cases are a major problem in maintaining the COVID-19 agenda. They are particularly affecting the sports world. Three New York Yankees staff members recently tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. Jake Walman, a defenseman for the NHL’s St. Louis Blues also tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Propaganda must accelerate to counter these breakthrough revelations, if you will. Critical thinkers already know that these shots have no tangible benefits. But if these breakthrough cases continue happening, the few remaining people leaning towards getting the shots might change their minds. Mainstream media and the CDC can essentially tell any story they want; and much of the population believes it. Breakthrough cases will soon be a thing of the past thanks to statistical manipulation.

It is your responsibility to humanity to share truth, no matter the odds against you. Stay vigilant and protect your friends and loved ones.

