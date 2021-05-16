Jaime C.

Video: Early Treatment With Hydroxychloroquine Would Have Significantly Lowered COVID Deaths. Dr. Philippe Brouqui

By Kristina Borjesson and Dr. Philippe Brouqui

Global Research, May 16, 2021The Whistleblower Newsroom 14 May 2021

As the head of Infectious Disease and Tropical Medicine at France’s Mediterranean University Hospital and Medical Director of the hospital’s Infection Institute, Dr. Philippe Brouqui is a member of a French team that has successfully treated thousands of covid patients and been attacked for using hydroxychloroquine as part of their early treatment protocol.

Dr. Brouqui also says that young people with no risk of dying from covid should not be vaccinated.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/2gt9u2i05Vid/

The original source of this article is The Whistleblower Newsroom
Copyright © Kristina Borjesson and Dr. Philippe Brouqui, The Whistleblower Newsroom, 2021

