30,000 Cases of Side Effects Reported from AstraZeneca CoviShield Vaccines in Sweden

An official tally of suspected adverse effects resulting from COVID-19 jab has surpassed 30,000 in Sweden. Majority of the cases are happening in people vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s vaccines branded as Covishield in India.

The Scandinavian nation received 31,844 reports of COVID-19 vaccine side effects as of last week. Three variants of the drug are offered by Sweden.

Recently, 10,460 reports of health issues from Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 2,458 from Moderna shot have been received. The side-effects from these 2 shots appear small as compared to 20,563 reports associated with AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria or Covishield.

Fever, headache are the common adverse effects of the vaccine and other reactions include dizziness, joint pain and nausea.

Though, the AstraZeneca vaccine has been administered to only 26% of total vaccinated population in Sweden, if we talk about the adverse effect cases, 63% of them are linked to AstraZeneca vaccine.

Out of total 32,000 reports, 663 cases are unclear about which vaccine was administered. General public have submitted two-third of the reports. The agency notified that individual report don’t demonstrate any link between the vaccine and the medical episode.

An official with the medical products agency, Ebba Hallberg, told Swedish media that receiving such reports of vaccine adverse effects was unusual, but the figure was high due to public focus on the new vaccines.

Serious side effects are reported by healthcare providers. She said, it was possible that AstraZeneca vaccine was over shown in data as the vaccine was given to many healthcare workers and young people who are tech-savvy and be more likely to report an issue.

The agency got many reports of suspected adverse effects over past months than it does over 4 years, as per one Swedish outlet.

Sweden suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria or Covishield vaccine temporarily in March following reports of blood clots in recipients.

New reports have linked the drug to many other side effects, and even death. A 35-year-old health worker died in Vietnam from anaphylaxis after getting vaccinated.

It has been described as very rare case of side effects linked to vaccine.

Meanwhile, the US is planning to dump 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines on India to help us fight COVID-19.

These AstraZeneca or Covishield vaccines however is unapproved for use in the US and hence the unwanted stock is being offloaded on Indians.

Moreover, this comes at a time when numerous European countries have stopped or suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine for causing bood clots and are launching lawsuits against the company.

As reported by GreatGameIndia, German scientists have recently found the exact 2 step process how the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots in recipients.

