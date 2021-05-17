Jaime C.

Video: The Corona Crisis And The Big Lie

A talk with Prof. Michel Chossudovsky on the PCR test, the lockdown, the economic and social impacts, the role of the media role, the mRNA vaccine

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Michael BloomGlobal Research, May 17, 2021We Are Free TV

The fear campaign was sustained by political statements and media disinformation.

People are frightened. They are encouraged to do the PCR test, which is flawed. A positive PCR test does not mean that you are infected and/or that you can transmit the virus. 

From the outset in January 2020, there was no “scientific basis” to justify the launching of a Worldwide public health emergency.

In February, the covid crisis was accompanied by a major crash of financial markets. There is evidence of financial fraud. 

And on March 11, 2020: the WHO officially declared a Worldwide pandemic at a time when there were  44,279 cases and 1440 deaths outside China out of a population of 6.4 billion (Estimates of confirmed cases based on the PCR test). Michel ChossudovskyThe 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset”  (E Book, May 2021). VideoIndia: Violations of the Right to Food and Work Rampant Across the Country, Made Worse by Aadhaar

https://videos.sproutvideo.com/embed/ea9ddcbf1a14e7c763/bf076aae7def637e?playerTheme=dark&playerColor=2f3437

click in right corner to go full screen

*

See also:

The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” are Meaningless. The Lockdown Has No Scientific Basis

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 11, 2021

***

Related Articles

The Covid-19 Numbers Game: The “Second Wave” is Based on Fake Statistics

24 December 2020

The PCR Test does not Identify the Virus: Covid “False Positives” Used to Justify the Lockdown and Closure of the National Economy.

4 February 2021

The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” are Meaningless. The Lockdown Has No Scientific Basis

11 May 2021The original source of this article is We Are Free TVCopyright © Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Michael BloomWe Are Free TV , 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-corona-crisis-and-the-big-lie/5745549

